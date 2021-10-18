Rutgers University Cancels Justice Joseph Bradley

The Rutgers University Board of Governors during a Wednesday meeting passed a resolution which approved the removal of Bradley's name from the building at 110 Warren St. A main reason for the name change, Rutgers officials said, stemmed from a court opinion Bradley wrote in 1883 that overturned the Civil Rights Act of 1875. . . .

"The committee recommended removal of the name after intensive study of the judicial record of the late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Joseph P. Bradley, for whom Bradley Hall was named," said Peter Englot, a senior vice chancellor for public affairs and chief of staff at Rutgers–Newark. "The study revealed that he was more than just 'a person of his time.' Rather, at a time when the forces favoring and opposing Reconstruction were closely balanced following the Civil War, Bradley instead chose to use his position to tip that balance toward undoing Reconstruction, regressing on civil rights, and opening a new era of oppression and terror."

The decision to remove the name, Englot said, came from recommendations submitted by a committee of Rutgers-Newark faculty, students, and staff appointed by Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Nancy Cantor as part of the school's pursuit of its strategic plan that centers on strengthening inclusivity on campus.