Restricting Worship During Covid

What the cases reveal

|

At SSRN, I have a new draft that explores how courts across the globe have evaluated restrictions on public worship during the Covid epidemic. Courts have evaluated such restrictions based on intuition and balancing. This is true whatever formal test the courts have used, either the proportionality test outside the US, which expressly calls for judges to weigh the costs and benefits of a measure, or the Employment Division v. Smith test inside the US, which supposedly rejects judicial balancing in favor of predictable results. Judges have weighed things differently, of course; some have upheld restrictions and others have not. But, in the Covid crisis, Smith has failed to prevent judicial assessments of pros and cons, as critics long predicted it would.

The cases reveal another trend as well. As Zalman Rothschild shows in a forthcoming study, judicial disagreements about Covid restrictions in the United States have closely tracked judges' partisan identities. At the Supreme Court, for example, Democratic-appointed justices have consistently ruled against religious plaintiffs in Covid cases and Republican-appointed justices, with one exception, have consistently ruled for them.

These partisan divisions should come as no surprise. No completely neutral basis exists for deciding whether a government has restricted religious exercise more than necessary to achieve public health goals. In a crisis, judges (like the rest of us) naturally strike the balance based on "priors"—commitments and intuitions about the comparative virtues and importance of religious exercise, for believers and for society. Those priors deeply divide Americans, and our divisions increasingly express themselves in partisan terms.

The Covid crisis has revealed deep divisions in American society about religious exercise, the good faith of elites, the competence and benevolence of government, the credibility of scientific opinion, and many other factors. These divisions naturally influence how citizens—and judges—evaluate restrictions on communal worship. In the United States, the Covid crisis has revealed a cultural and political rift that makes consensual resolution of conflicts over religious freedom problematic, and sometimes impossible, even during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

The essay will appear in a forthcoming issue of the Journal of Law and Religion. Meanwhile, interested persons can read a pre-publication version here.

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John's University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

  1. Longtobefree

    Legal or not is irrelevant to worship.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    ” the good faith of elites ”

    It seems a stretch to describe the people lying about religious claims with respect to vaccine requirement exemptions, or those who flouted a virus at large-scale religious gatherings during a pandemic, as “elites.”

  3. the proportionality test outside the US, which expressly calls for judges to weigh the costs and benefits of a measure

    “Siri, how would someone explain proportionality who doesn’t know anything about it except what it’s called?”

  4. No completely neutral basis exists for deciding whether a government has restricted religious exercise more than necessary to achieve public health goals.

    “Completely” is doing a lot of work there…

  5. tkamenick

    “No completely neutral basis exists for deciding whether a government has restricted religious exercise more than necessary to achieve public health goals.”

    Which is why a complete “government can’t ban religious gatherings rule” makes sense and would be consistent with the First Amendment.

    1. Alpheus W Drinkwater

      No completely neutral basis exists for deciding anything. Yet we still make decisions, the best we can. We balance the interests. Personally I don’t think your proposed solution makes sense, because I don’t think the right to participate in a religious gathering should automatically outweigh the public health considerations. Perhaps governments are getting the balance wrong in this case, but they should still have the power to try to achieve a balance.

