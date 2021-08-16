30K-Follower TikToker Jailed for Violating "Stop Talking About Petitioner" Restraining Order

Washington Post (Rachel Weiner) reports (see also this version, which might be less paywalled):

Crystal Nicole Briscoe, [who goes by Coco Briscoe,] has gathered thousands of followers on TikTok as she chronicles her attempts to find love as a recent D.C.-area transplant. Gradually, she has focused less on the men she's seeing and more on a group of Arlingtonians, including two local bartenders, who she says made demeaning comments about her and shared her personal information in a large group text chat.

The bartenders say Briscoe was the one stoking harassment with inaccurate videos watched by hundreds of thousands of people. People on both sides of the dispute, which largely played out on social media, said it led to anonymous messages that left them frightened.

One of the bartenders has twice gone to Arlington County General District Court and secured restraining orders barring Briscoe from referencing her on social media, saying the TikTok videos spurred a wave of insults online and by phone that led her to flee her apartment and send her son to his father.

A judge dismissed the protective order Wednesday, and two legal experts said such blanket bans on speech violate the U.S. Constitution. Yet Briscoe, who has filed her own police report, could still be guilty of a misdemeanor, in a case that shows how social media disputes can run out of control and into the First Amendment….

Even though the judge dismissed the order against her, Briscoe is still facing a misdemeanor charge for violating it [while it was in effect]. Called to the stand Wednesday, she invoked her right to remain silent, on the advice of her attorney….