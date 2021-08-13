The Volokh Conspiracy

My First In-Person Class in 519 Days

It's good to be back.

|

Today I taught a mock class for 1L orientation. For the umpteenth time, I asked a student to recite the facts in Pierson v. Post. But today was different. For the first time in 519 days, I had an in-person class. My last real class finished on Thursday, March 12, 2020. It was the last day of classes before spring break. One of my students asked if we would return to the building after spring break. I predicted that we would not. Now, those students have since graduated. And a new crop of 1Ls have entered the building. It's good to be back.

Here, you can see the before-and-after videos:

 

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Brancron

    Please, please, PLEASE for the love of Zeus, get a haircut.

  2. David Nieporent

    You forgot to tell us what you had for breakfast, and whether you got a good parking spot. You’re slipping in your confusion of a legal blog and your personal diary.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Two clowns so far, two clowns who have no blogs of their own, one whining that the author should change his appearance, and not daring to show us his own appearance; the other whining about a blog he has not been forced to read, telling the author what he should write in his blog.

    It has been said, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach. Those who can’t teach, coach.” So far Josh has both done and taught. I would not be surprised if Josh has coached T-ball or something, btu what really comes to mind is a fourth sentence: “Those who can’t coach, pester.”

Please to post comments