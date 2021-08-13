My First In-Person Class in 519 Days

Today I taught a mock class for 1L orientation. For the umpteenth time, I asked a student to recite the facts in Pierson v. Post. But today was different. For the first time in 519 days, I had an in-person class. My last real class finished on Thursday, March 12, 2020. It was the last day of classes before spring break. One of my students asked if we would return to the building after spring break. I predicted that we would not. Now, those students have since graduated. And a new crop of 1Ls have entered the building. It's good to be back.

Here, you can see the before-and-after videos: