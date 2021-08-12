$547 Fine Violates Excessive Fines Clause, When It Exceeds the Target's Ability to Pay

From City of Seattle v. Long, decided today by a largely unanimous Washington Supreme Court (in an opinion by Justice Madsen):

In 2016, Long was living in his truck. Long, then a 56-year-old member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation, worked as a general tradesman and stored work tools as well as personal items in his vehicle. One day, Long was driving to an appointment when the truck began making "grinding" noises. On July 5, 2016, Long parked in a gravel lot owned by the city of Seattle. Long stayed on the property for the next three months.

On October 5, 2016, police alerted Long that he was violating the SMC by parking in one location for more than 72 hours. Long claims he told the officers that he lived in the truck. Later that day, a parking enforcement officer posted a 72-hour notice on the truck, noting it would be impounded if not moved at least one city block. Long did not move the truck. While Long was at work on October 12, 2016, a city-contracted company towed his truck. Without it, Long slept outside on the ground before seeking shelter nearby to escape the rain and wind.

Long requested a hearing to contest the parking infraction. At the November 2, 2016 impoundment hearing, Long reiterated that he lived in his truck and kept all of his work tools in it. The magistrate found that Long had parked illegally, but the magistrate waived the $44.00 ticket, reduced the impoundment charges from $946.61 to $547.12, and added a $10.00 administrative fee. The magistrate drafted a payment plan requiring Long to pay $50.00 per month. Long felt "forced" to agree or risk losing his truck at a public auction….

A "uniquely American contribution" to real property law, homestead exemptions are based on the notion that citizens should have a home where family is sheltered and living beyond the reach of financial misfortune and the demands of certain classes of creditors. States began enacting homestead laws in the 19th century in order to provide security in an increasingly volatile American economy…. Washington's constitution provides, "The legislature shall protect by law from forced sale a certain portion of the homestead and other property of all heads of families." …

[We conclude that] RCW 6.13.040(1) automatically protects occupied personal property as a homestead, and no declaration is required. Long's truck therefore constitutes a homestead. However, we agree with Seattle that no attachment, execution, or forced sale occurred. The homestead act protections were not triggered at this point in Long's case because no party sought to collect on Long's debt….

Long also seeks relief under the state and federal excessive fines clauses…. Absent support [in the briefing] for an independent analysis, we view article I, section 14 and the Eighth Amendment as coextensive for the purposes of excessive fines….

Under the Court's precedent, the impoundment of Long's truck was partially punitive and constitutes a fine. [Details omitted. -EV]

Next, we consider whether the fines were excessive. "The touchstone of the constitutional inquiry under the Excessive Fines Clause is the principle of proportionality: The amount of the forfeiture must bear some relationship to the gravity of the offense that it is designed to punish." …

Critical to the present case is whether this proportionality inquiry can or should include consideration of a person's ability to pay…. The Magna Carta—from which the Eighth Amendment descended—limited the government's power to impose punitive fines by, in part, forbidding penalties "so large as to deprive [a person] of his livelihood." English freemen could be amerced only in such a way as to save "'to him his contenement'" [freehold land held by a feudal tenant, especially land used to support the tenant], a merchant "his merchandise," and a serf his "wainage" [the plow, team, and other implements used by a person ([especially] a villein) to cultivate the soil or the cultivated land or the profits from it."

Across the pond, the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals explained that its excessive fines clause reflected the traditional understanding that any "fine or amercement ought to be according to the degree of the fault and the estate of the defendant." Jones v. Commonwealth (Va. 1799) (emphasis added). Thomas Cooley's esteemed [1868] constitutional treatise stated that the excessive fines provision requires a fine to "have some reference to the party's ability to pay it." Nineteenth century lawmakers appear to have accepted this traditional understanding. [Details omitted. -EV]