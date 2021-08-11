The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Guns

ATF Says: Federal Firearms Licensees Must Follow Federal Law, Notwithstanding Contrary State Laws

|

From the ATF, released July 26 but just posted on Westlaw, an Open Letter to All Missouri Federal Firearms Licensees (there's a similar one as to Texas, with regards to silencers/suppressors):

This letter provides guidance on your obligations as a federal firearms licensee. The guidance is intended to assist you in meeting these obligations. This letter does not impose any new obligations. It merely confirms the continuing applicability of existing federal obligations.

Missouri House Bill Number 85, Second Amendment Preservation Act ("the Act" or "SAPA"), signed into law by Governor Parson on June 12, 2021, has generated questions from industry members and firearm owners as to how this Missouri state law may affect them while engaged in a firearms business activity or seeking to acquire a firearm. Section 1.420 of the Act states that "federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders, rules, and regulations" falling into five categories of regulations relating to firearms ""shall be considered infringements on the people's right to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by Amendment II of the Constitution of the United States and Article I, Section 23 of the Constitution of Missouri." SAPA § 1.420. The Act further provides, among other things, that any such purported infringements "shall be invalid to this state, shall not be recognized by this state, shall be specifically rejected by this state, and shall not be enforced by this state." Id. at § 1.430. The categories of federal laws and regulations that the Act defines as "infringements" are:

(1) "[a]ny tax, levy, fee, or stamp imposed on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition not common to all other goods and services and that might reasonably be expected to create a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of those items by law-abiding citizens,"

(2) "[a]ny registration or tracking of firearms, firearm accessories, and ammunition,"

(3) "[a]ny registration or tracking of ownership of firearms, firearm accessories, and ammunition,"

(4) "[a]ny act forbidding the possession, ownership, use, or transfer of a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition by law-abiding citizens" (with " "law-abiding citizens" defined as those who may possess firearms under Missouri law), and

(5) "[a]ny act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from law-abiding citizens."

Id. at § 1.420.

As the Justice Department advised Missouri's Governor and Attorney General in a June 16, 2021 letter, because the Act "conflicts with federal firearms laws and regulations, federal law supersedes" the Act. Accordingly, all provisions of federal laws–including the Gun Control Act (18 U.S.C. § 921-931), the National Firearms Act (26 U.S.C. § 5801-5872), and their corresponding regulations–continue to apply and remain in full effect in Missouri.

In particular, federal law requires a license to engage in the business of importing, manufacturing, or dealing in firearms, or importing or manufacturing ammunition, even if the firearms or ammunition remains within the same state. All firearms manufactured by a licensee must be properly marked so they can be traced by law enforcement officers if later used in a crime. Additionally, each licensee must record the type, model, caliber or gauge, and serial number of each firearm manufactured, imported, or otherwise acquired, and the date such manufacture, importation, or other acquisition was made; subsequent transfers of these firearms must be recorded. In most instances, a Firearms Transaction Record (ATF Form 4473) and a National Instant Criminal Background Check System background check must be completed prior to transferring firearms to an unlicensed person. See 27 CFR §§ 478.41, 478.92, 478.102, 478.124, 478.125. All federal restrictions on the receipt and possession of firearms also continue to apply, regardless of whether an individual is a "law-abiding citizen" as defined by the Missouri law. These requirements, as well as all provisions of federal laws regarding the possession, acquisition, and transfer of firearms or ammunition (including the Gun Control Act (18 U.S.C. §§ 921-931), the National Firearms Act (26 U.S.C. §§ 5801-5872), and their corresponding regulations) remain in full force and effect.

If you have any questions regarding the federal firearms laws and regulations, please contact your local ATF office. ATF works closely with the firearms industry and appreciates the important role the industry plays in combating violent crime.

Seems like good advice; perhaps some of the relevant federal laws might be struck down (though I wouldn't hold my breath), but until they are, FFLs would be wise to follow them.

NEXT: Can You Talk about the Mask Policy in the Classroom?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by their institutions.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dr. Ed 2

    How come this can’t be nullified by a friendly Federal judge, just like Trump’s similar efforts were?

    1. Sarcastr0

      This is a guidance letter; it makes no new policy.

  2. Longtobefree

    Excellent analysis; now do immigration and San Francisco.

    1. dwb68

      Specific enumerated powers, such as Congress’ power over immigration and naturalization, are rarely enforced. However The Federal governments hidden police power, implemented through the commerce clause, is always enforced with rigor, despite the seeming limitaction imposed by the bill of rights. So take your Sanctuary State bs somewhere else.

    2. orgy

      or how about Marijuana

  3. buckleup

    Just pull a Biden and wait out the court case. By 2023 the Congress will be out of democrat hands and by 2025 the white house too. Then the DoJ can pull a Garland and reverse course.

  4. Craig Johnston

    So they sent an open letter to FFLs saying that a license was required for intrastate commerce in firearms? I would think FFLs would already be in favor of that. They should send an open letter to people who don’t have an FFL.

    1. Dr. Ed 2

      whom would the latter be purchasing from?

      1. Craig Johnston

        Since they are saying that manufacturing and dealing requires a license, the non-FFL dealers would buy guns from the unlicensed manufacturers in the state and sell them to buyers within the state.

  5. Robert Efroymson

    This must be one of the least surprising posts ever. Federal officials say Federal licensees must follow Federal law? There is no ‘law abiding citizen’ exception to those laws?

    Actually that would be pretty cool: I’m a law abiding citizen, so the laws don’t apply to me, so even if I break them I remain…. A law abiding citizen.

  6. Aladdin's Carpet

    None of this, or the commentary surrounding this, makes any sense.

    “shall be invalid to this state, shall not be recognized by this state, shall be specifically rejected by this state, and shall not be enforced by this state”

    How exactly is this in conflict with the federal law? It doesn’t say invalid IN this state, it says invalid TO this state.

    In other words, you still must follow federal law in Missouri. The statute does not contradict this! All the statute says is that the state will not recognize or enforce federal law.

    I fail to see how it prohibits a federal official, under the statutory language, from enforcing federal law. If it said that, yeah there would be a conflict and federal law applies.

    I just don’t understand where the conflict is. The state said it will not enforce federal law. The ATF said federal law applies, and the ATF will enforce it. That makes sense.

    If the state tried to arrest those ATF people who violated state law, that would be a problem. I dont see how they did that here.

    1. CJColucci

      Nobody actually did anything with the Kentucky and Virginia resolutions or the South Carolina nullification declaration either. The latter sure pissed off Andrew Jackson, though.

Please to post comments