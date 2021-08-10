The Volokh Conspiracy
Ayyadurai Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Officials Dropped
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai was suing alleging Massachusetts officials who he said were responsible for his deplatforming by Twitter. Yesterday, he filed an amended Complaint, reaffirming the one claim that survived a motion to dismiss, which related to the claim that Twitter was a state actor because of its supposedly close interaction with the government.
But today, I see that he seems to have dismissed all his claims. Perhaps there's more going on here, that's how things seem to me.