Coronavirus

"What Do Full Hospitals Really Tell Us About COVID?"

Prof. Ed Richards, who specializes in (among other things) public health law at LSU law school, wrote this on a discussion list I'm on, and kindly agreed to let me repost it here:

This is a comment about Louisiana, although it applies in varying degrees to other states.

If you are a historian of hospitals in the US, or just an old health policy person, you know that post-WWII the federal government subsidized the construction of a lot of hospitals and created the expectation that every small town would have its own hospital. In the 1970s, health economists raised questions about the costs of running hospitals at 40-50% occupancy. This led to the passage of PL 93-641, the health planning act, and the Certificate of Need Program (CON). CON was intended to have community boards vet new hospital beds, etc., with an eye to reducing costs in the community by reducing excess capacity. CON was mostly a bust—everyone understood in theory why excess beds were a problem, but no one wanted to forgo a new facility in their community.

Market changes did what CON didn't and over the next 30 years squeezed out excess beds so that hospitals could operate at 90% capacity and make a lot more money. It was recognized at the time at time this was also removing the excess capacity that was a buffer for when there was a bad flu season or other outbreak. After 9/11 and SARS1, there were plans to build emergency ICUs outside of hospitals during outbreaks, including tents in the parking lots, to make up for the loss of beds. These plans were based on the assumption that there would plenty of people who could be brought in to staff the beds—sort of misunderstanding the PAN in pandemic.

Louisiana was a leader in the specialty hospital business, having neither an effective CON process or state regulatory system. The public argument for specialty hospitals is more expertise and lower costs because of efficiency. The real model was no emergency room, and thus no way for un- and under-insured people to get into the hospital. All of the financial benefits of being a hospital without any of the responsibilities. So we get women's hospitals, orthopedic hospitals, etc., sucking the profitable work from community hospitals, without taking any of the burden of community care for the indigent. General hospitals are even allowed to close their ERs in Louisiana.

The hospitals in Louisiana which take indigent patients and patients though the ER—pretty much all COVID patients—are slammed. The specialty hospitals have lots of staff and lots of beds and don't have much in the way of COVID patients, if there are any at all. They also do little to help the others. Thus Louisiana has a very small number of general beds that are available for COVID patients. It is a real crisis, but it is as much a crisis in health care resources as in COVID. While the Children's hospitals do have ERs, there are not many of them in Louisiana and there are very few total ICU beds. As another list member observed, you can have all the pediatric ICU beds full and still only have a tiny number of kids who are very sick.

The latest COVID surge is a serious problem, and I hope it prompts people to get vaccinated, since it appears that vaccination helps a great deal (even though it isn't perfect). But I thought that Prof. Richards' analysis was an interesting perspective on why focusing on this one particular metric might give a somewhat incomplete picture of the situation.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by their institutions.

  1. whey_standard

    That’s a very interesting argument for why we have the number and kinds of beds we do, but how does it mean focusing on the statistic of general hospital beds, or ICU beds, available is misleading? Regardless of why, we have the number we have, and them being overrun is a huge problem.

  2. Krayt

    Since government is hemorrhaging cash, I just assumed hospitals would grab at that to staff up new beds.

    I mean, we’re looking for something to borrow trillions for, and since we’re scraping the barrel with infrastructure trillions, we’re done with emergency beds?

  3. When we scream, 90% capacity, it’s misleading. That is the minimum utilization for financial survival of an ICU. The hospital will thus pressure doctors to keep the ICU beds filled or risk the viability of the hospital. They brought boats, tents for COVID. They went unused during the height of the epidemic. Coincidence? Not a coincidence. There was no need, except to keep beds filled.

    I speak of lawyer rent seeking. I cannot even face the rent seeking of the health industry. It is 10 times bigger, 100 times more lethal, 10 times more violent and dangerous for dissenters, and twice as costly and wasteful. With no additional knowledge or technology, I can cut health costs in half. Give everyone, including the poor, gold plated top of the line care, and on demand. You would have to be willing to fire 2 million people and to take a $trillion from violent people. Promoting new technology would save far more.

  4. rsteinmetz

    I hear there are also shortages of hospital staff.

    1. Moderation4ever

      This is an interesting feature because those hospital beds need staff. I have never been in the army but I have read that the army rotates troops out of the battle zone routinely to maintain effectiveness at the front. Hospital staff however are just told to keep pushing. They are paid well but at some point the will just gives out.

  5. Sidney r finkel

    There is no question that as an analytical measure, Prof. Volokh is correct in that utilization is not a good metric and can give a misleading conclusion. In addition to the reporting he includes in his post, it may well be that admission criteria is sufficiently different so that individuals are admitted to hospital who are do not necessarily need admission, but who have good insurance and doctors who want to help hospitals do well financially.

    The real news here, I think, is the revelation that hospitals can get rid of indigent patients by limiting or eliminating ER facilities. What does deliberately denying care to the most vulnerable and needy of our fellow men and women say about us as a people?

  6. Krychek_2

    I think the appropriate measurement is how full are the hospitals compared to how full they were immediately before the most recent surge in cases. You need both numbers to determine the extent to which things have changed.

  7. whey_standard

    “They brought boats, tents for COVID. They went unused during the height of the epidemic. Coincidence? Not a coincidence. There was no need, except to keep beds filled.”

    So you know next to nothing about what actually happened in NYC, and why Javits only ended up treating a little over 1,000 people and USNS Comfort just under 200? That neither was initially set up to accept COVID patients? That when they were converted to finally allow COVID patients, about 3 days before NY’s peak, they admitted patients at a fairly brisk pace for those facilities, but the strain subsided shortly after? That USNS Comfort has a fairly poor history of being a useful supplement to existing hospital networks on a short term basis (it did almost nothing for PR after Maria, despite massive destruction to healthcare resources there)?

    And you think you could go in a cut costs and improve care in the medical field?

    1. whey_standard

      Hey, this should’ve been in reply to DaivdBehar

      1. Sarcastr0

        Naw, I never read those – this is a much better place for it! 😀

    2. Whey, you provided the numbers that make my point. Thank you. I do not see any disagreement. Yes, I can cut health costs in half and provide top care to everyone, without waiting. Just have a blood test done. You will see the places where to start cutting for yourself.

