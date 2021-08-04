Poetry Wednesday!: "Стихи о Петербурге" ("Verses About Petersburg") by Anna Akhmatova (Russian)

Here's "Стихи о Петербурге" (1913) ("Verses About Petersburg") by Anna Akhmatova (1889-1966). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Here's a link to a previous Akhmatova poem I read, "Лотова жена" ("Lot's Wife").

1 Вновь Исакий в облаченье

Из литого серебра.

Стынет в грозном нетерпенье

Конь Великого Петра. Ветер душный и суровый

С черных труб сметает гарь…

Ах! своей столицей новой

Недоволен государь. 2 Сердце бьется ровно, мерно.

Что мне долгие года!

Ведь под аркой на Галерной

Наши тени навсегда. Сквозь опущенные веки

Вижу, вижу, ты со мной,

И в руке твоей навеки

Нераскрытый веер мой. Оттого, что стали рядом

Мы в блаженный миг чудес,

В миг, когда над Летним Садом

Месяц розовый воскрес, – Мне не надо ожиданий

У постылого окна

И томительных свиданий.

Вся любовь утолена. Ты свободен, я свободна,

Завтра лучше, чем вчера, –

Над Невою темноводной,

Под улыбкою холодной

Императора Петра.

