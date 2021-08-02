The Volokh Conspiracy

7th Cir. Says: No Right for Students to Attend Public University Without Being Vaccinated

|

From today's decision in Klaassen v. Trustees of Indiana Univ., denying a motion for an injunction pending appeal (decided today in an opinion by Judges Frank Easterbrook, joined by Judges Michael Scudder and Thomas Kirsch:

Starting next semester, all students at Indiana University must be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are exempt for religious or medical reasons. Exempt students must wear masks and be tested for the disease twice a week….

Given Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), which holds that a state may require all members of the public to be vaccinated against smallpox, there can't be a constitutional problem with vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. Plaintiffs assert that the rational-basis standard used in Jacobson does not offer enough protection for their interests and that courts should not be as deferential to the decisions of public bodies as Jacobson was, but a court of appeals must apply the law established by the Supreme Court.

Plaintiffs invoke substantive due process. Under Washing ton v. Glucksberg (1997), and other decisions, such an argument depends on the existence of a fundamental right ingrained in the American legal tradition. Yet Jacobson, which sustained a criminal conviction for refusing to be vaccinated, shows that plaintiffs lack such a right. To the contrary, vaccination requirements, like other public-health measures, have been common in this nation.

And this case is easier than Jacobson for the University, for two reasons.

First, Jacobson sustained a vaccination requirement that lacked exceptions for adults. But Indiana University has exceptions for persons who declare vaccination incompatible with their religious beliefs and persons for whom vaccination is medically contraindicated. The problems that may arise when a state refuses to make accommodations therefore are not present in this case. Indeed, six of the eight plaintiffs have claimed the religious exception, and a seventh is eligible for it. These plaintiffs just need to wear masks and be tested, requirements that are not constitutionally problematic. (The eighth plaintiff does not qualify for an exemption, which is why we have a justiciable controversy.)

Second, Indiana does not require every adult member of the public to be vaccinated, as Massachusetts did in Jacobson. Vaccination is instead a condition of attending Indiana University. People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere. Many universities require vaccination against SARSCoV-2, but many others do not. Plaintiffs have ample educational opportunities.

Each university may decide what is necessary to keep other students safe in a congregate setting. Health exams and vaccinations against other diseases (measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, varicella, meningitis, influenza, and more) are common requirements of higher education. Vaccination protects not only the vaccinated persons but also those who come in contact with them, and at a university close contact is inevitable.

We assume with plaintiffs that they have a right in bodily integrity. They also have a right to hold property. Yet they or their parents must surrender property to attend Indiana University. Undergraduates must part with at least $11,000 a year (in-state tuition), even though Indiana could not summarily confiscate that sum from all residents of college age.

Other conditions of enrollment are normal and proper. The First Amendment means that a state cannot tell anyone what to read or write, but a state university may demand that students read things they prefer not to read and write things they prefer not to write. A student must read what a professor assigns, even if the student deems the books heretical, and must write exams or essays as required.  A student told to analyze the role of nihilism in Dostoevsky's The Possessed but who submits an essay about Iago's motivations in Othello will flunk.

If conditions of higher education may include surrendering property and following instructions about what to read and write, it is hard to see a greater problem with medical conditions that help all students remain safe when learning. A university will have trouble operating when each student fears that everyone else may be spreading disease. Few people want to return to remote education-and we do not think that the Constitution forces the distance-learning approach on a university that believes vaccination (or masks and frequent testing of the unvaccinated) will make in-person operations safe enough.

The motion for an injunction pending appeal is denied.

Seems correct to me; thanks to commenter Dilan Esper for the point.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by their institutions.

  1. Love it. Gives total short shrift to conservative claims that Jacobson is a “narrow” ruling limited to its facts.

    1. Dr. Ed 2

      For those cheering Jacobson, perhaps Plessy comes to mind to cheer as well….

      1. Don Nico

        The typical Ed irrelevancy.
        Give it a brekk

        1. Don Nico

          or even a break!

          1. Dr. Ed 2

            Circuits were free to ignore Plessy before Brown?!?

            Citations????

    2. KCar

      Yes, let vax people not at risk. Cheer the authoritarians!

    3. DWB

      Dilan loves Plessy as much as he loves Roe I’m sure

  2. M L

    19-year-old Simone Scott was excited to get her second dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine on May 1.

    Now her mother Valerie Kraimer is arranging her funeral.

    Simone, a first-year-student at Northwestern University, suffered a case of apparent myocarditis-induced heart failure on Sunday, May 16. Despite extraordinary measures to save her, including a heart transplant, she died Friday morning at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago.

    Now her mother and father are struggling to understand what happened to their daughter – and why they had no idea that the Covid vaccines might be anything but safe.

    “I lost my only daughter,” Kraimer said in an interview Sunday night. “I never thought I’d have to give up my daughter for the greater good of society.”

    https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/simone-scott-oct-7-2001-june-11-2021

    1. Sarcastr0

      Why would someone traffic in emotional anecdotes as curated by a debunked liar?

      Even if it’s true, it proves nothing about policy.

    2. Don Nico

      The death is tragic, but “myocarditis-induced heart failure” and its associated contraindications are old news.

    3. Krychek_2

      Your own link says that it is unknown whether the vaccine is what killed her. Assuming it is, you have to weigh that against how many people have died because they didn’t get the vaccine. I’m sure if you research it you’ll find that number is significantly higher.

    4. Dr. Ed 2

      I’m not even convinced it is the “greater good of society.”

      74% of those infected having been fully vaccinated speaks for itself.

    5. dwb68

      Emotional anecdotes are just that. I have no doubt that out of 160 million people, there are a few thousand with horror stories. Rare side effects are just that.

      See also: automobiles, backyard pools, and firearms.

  3. Don Nico

    People may wish t read the unpublished CDC presentation about Delta breakthrough:
    https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/54f57708-a529-4a33-9a44-b66d719070d9/note/7335c3ab-06ee-4121-aaff-a11904e68462.#page=1

    1. M L

      Whew. Good thing the CDC conveniently decided not to track breakthrough cases.

      1. Don Nico

        You might also look at “Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 cause significantly increased vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Houston, Texas” August 1, 2021, doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.19.21260808

        1. Don Nico

          ANd yet the CDC still refuses to follow the lead of Israel and the UK in recommending the 3rd shot. Maybe that is because Pfizer has raised the price that OldWhiteJoe will have to pay.

        2. M L

          And the Delta variants are caused by the vaccines.

          1. Sarcastr0

            Inching towards QAnon.

            1. Don Nico

              That is inching faster than the speed of light

          2. Don Nico

            NO!
            How can you believe such patent nonsense?
            Where do you get it from? Such claims reduce your credibility in any post to zero or less.

            1. Krychek_2

              Don, he believes it because it comports with his world view. Evidence, schmevidence.

              1. Don Nico

                I guess so. Especially since the variant appeared in India before there were any significant number of vaccinations there.

                Just wait until the CDC finally informs the public about the Lambda variant from Peru.
                “SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant exhibits higher infectivity and immune
                resistance,”
                bioRxiv preprint doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.28.454085; July 28, 2021.

          3. Krychek_2

            Right, and JFK is having an affair with Elvis.

          4. dwb68

            For those of you saying “Delta variants are caused by the vaccines.” is a QAnon, or conspiracy post, ML is not wrong in the sense that the virus will tend to mutate to evade defenses. Natural selection at work.

            That the Delta variant is the result of selection to evade the vaccines I think is unlikely, since the vaccines are still highly effective. More transmissibility seems more likely to be the result of selection pressure from masks and lockdowns.

      2. Scribe

        Y’know, I’ve got an earned doctorate (law) and a STEM bachelor’s (Civil Engineering) and I can’t make heads or tails out of those CDC documents save for one thing: the graph that shows corona-delta is as infectious as chickenpox but not very fatal. Even then, the graph is laid out with a logarithmic scale on the fatality rates and a linear scale on the infectiousness rates. I guess the people making the graph wanted to save space or something.

        I pity the layman, the high school graduate, the average Joe and Jane trying to understand this stuff.

        No wonder misinformation rules the day here.

        1. Don Nico

          ” but not very fatal.”
          Valid complaint.
          The use of log scales only serves to obscure the most important data, namely that the daily Case Fatality Rate in the US has risen to nearly 3%.

          1. Eugene Volokh

            Don Nico: That sounds very interesting, but could you point to the particular dataset or chart that reflects that? The data here doesn’t seem to show that high a number, even comparing today’s fatalities to the cases from, say, two weeks ago; but I’d love to know more.

    2. dwb68

      LOL. “Communication challenges have been associated” … with some words and a deck that don’t make any sense to me. Now, I grant you, English is my first language and I have advanced degrees in quantitative subjects, so maybe its just me. It probably does make sense to a bunch of CDC bureaucrats.

      This deck needs to be one slide: 1) hospitalization rates are significantly lower with the vaccine; 2) death rates are much lower with the vaccine; 3) side effects of the vaccines are far more rare than hospitalization and/or death from COVID. Everyone will, at some point, be exposed to COVID. Get the vaccine, end of story.

      The big red textbox “wear masks” is not supported by any of the data on those slides.

  4. Don Nico

    “A student told to analyze the role of nihilism in Dostoevsky’s The Possessed but who submits an essay about Iago’s motivations in Othello will flunk.”
    This a marvelous line. I wonder what out Education PhD will have to say about it.

    1. santamonica811

      Somebody’s law clerk got to say, “Hot damn! My English undergrad degree will FINALLY come in handy. I’m gonna stick a literature-related analogy in this opinion, and then beg my Judge X to keep it in.” [Also works if the clerk had been a Philosophy major undergrad…maybe even more so.]

  5. dwb68

    People who are getting their hopes up for Jacobson to be repudiated by the Supreme Court are going to have their hopes dashed. While there is certainly a debate to be had about the Federal power to mandate vaccines or quarantine, there is no doubt that states have long held the police power to do this. Getting vaccinated is far worse than what they used to do in 1800 when an epidemic broke out. Not knowing the cause, they use to quarantine perfectly healthy people with sick people [Google the yellow fever epidemic of 1793 and keep in mind the miasma theory of disease was prevalent until the late 1800s: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miasma_theory%5D.

    The state could do far worse than merely give you a vaccine in 1793, at a time when the cause of most diseases was totally unknown. Now knowing that yellow fever is spread by mosquitoes, the quarantines in the 1790s to contain yellow fever look silly and ridiculous. In Jacobson IIRC the “choice” could have been get the vaccine or go to be quarantined in a house with a bunch of sick people, pretty much a recipe to get sick.

    Now the choice is get the vaccine or get tested.

    Sorry, but “history, text, and tradition” is not on the side of libertarians on this one.

    1. dwb68

      “In Jacobson IIRC the “choice” could have been get the vaccine or go to be quarantined in a house with a bunch of sick people, pretty much a recipe to get sick. ” -> what I mean is that its was well within Massachusetts long-held police power to do a lot more than mandate a vaccine to stop the spread of disease.

    2. Don Nico

      I think that you have this correct.

    3. Dr. Ed 2

      Has anyone ever considered that the texting procedure is causing infections?

      The human nose is a barrier to infections, and when it is subjected to the invasive procedure of a test, with cross-contamination between nostrils, it isn’t unheard of for that alone to defeat the body’s natural resistance to foreign invaders.

      After all, why do they clean the surface of the skin before the vaccine injection???

    4. Cheerio

      “People who are getting their hopes up for Jacobson to be repudiated by the Supreme Court are going to have their hopes dashed. While there is certainly a debate to be had about the Federal power to mandate vaccines or quarantine, there is no doubt that states have long held the police power to do this. Getting vaccinated is far worse than what they used to do in 1800 when an epidemic broke out.”

      Well, constitutional law/precedent has evolved quite a bit since 1905…so, at least certain aspects of that ruling would probably *not* still be upheld today (e.g. insufficient exceptions for people with certain medical conditions/disabilities, religious objections, etc.).

      But even short of that, there is simply not a lot of clarity about how far the Jacobson ruling really goes. At the least, I think Jacobson could be read as limited to cases where 1) the deadliness is comparable to smallpox, and/or 2) the penalty is a modest fine or the like so as to be a deterrent but not truly coercive (admittedly this gets into all sorts of line-drawing issues, but heck we deal with that in various other areas of law…).

  6. Krayt

    People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere. Many universities require vaccination against SARSCoV-2, but many others do not. Plaintiffs have ample educational opportunities.

    I understand there was also another cake shoppe just down the street who could handle the custom wedding cake, so access is not significantly impaired. And it isn’t even a government cake shoppe.

    Do I insert a disclaimer? People are ignorant buffons. Therefore I insert a disclaimer. I am glad everyone is free to be as righteous or asinine as they like.

  7. Bob from Ohio

    I don’t have any issue with the ruling but the following is complete nonsense:

    “People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere. Many universities require vaccination against SARSCoV-2, but many others do not. Plaintiffs have ample educational opportunities.”

    You just can’t change colleges in a day. Its not like switching grocery stores.

    Easterbrook didn’t get promoted to the S/C for several reasons, this mean snark is an example of one of them. Just as well really.

  8. Ben_

    None of the Covid panic people care about illegals with Covid.

    But at public universities they have to opportunity to bully Americans so Covid vaccinations are really important at universities even though the students don’t even have Covid.

    Illegals actually infected with Covid though? Yawn. No opportunity to bully Americans means no interest.

  9. Dr. Ed 2

    What I don’t understand here is basic contract law — requiring a COVID vaccination is a unilateral amendment to the existing contract which the institution has with its *existing* students.

    Applying it to new students is another one, but to existing ones?

    And what about damages for breach of contract from the students who transfer to a saner school? There are documentable costs of transferring — not all credits are transferrable and often the course sequence is different enough to require at least an extra semester if not year.

Please to post comments