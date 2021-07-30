The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Prof. Nadine Strossen (Former ACLU President) on "Threat of Big Tech and Big Gov Collusion Against the First Amendment"

|

A substantial interview by Sam Husseini on Substack; an excerpt, quoting Strossen:

[E]ven private sector actors are directly bound by constitutional norms, including the First Amendment free speech guarantee, if you can show that there is in the legal term to describe this is called entanglement, sufficient entanglement between the government officials and the nominally private sector actors, that if they are essentially conspiring with the government doing the government's bidding, the government can't do an end run around his own constitutional obligations that way….

I was really shocked at how cavalier and how dismissive the so-called mainstream media was in sneering at Trump's lawsuit, because it really has to be taken seriously….

The whole thing is much worth reading. For more from Genevieve Lakier, see here; for a quick summary of some of the leading caselaw on the subject, see this post of mine.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: July 30, 1956

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by their institutions.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ed Grinberg

    I was really shocked at how cavalier and how dismissive the so-called mainstream media was in sneering at Trump’s lawsuit, because it really has to be taken seriously…

    Their thinking goes something like this: “Well, you know, it’s just Trump. And those who support Trump. In other words, deplorables. So what if their speech is squelched? There’ll be a little less hate in the world!”

    Would the so-called mainstream media stand up for the “deplorables” if tomorrow Biden’s Justice Department starts throwing people in prison for saying “extremist” things? I highly doubt it.

    1. Josh R

      I disagree. The media was dismissive because Trump is the boy who cried wolf.

    2. Dr. Ed 2

      No, I’ve met her and she isn’t stupid.

      Her point is that the media was dismissing a lawsuit that has a great deal of legal significance — regardless of who filed it, the legal issue is quite significant.

      IANAA and hence couldn’t articulate it as she did, but I’ve long felt that something such as the “entanglement” she describes had to exist. After all, the criminal version of it is when one becomes “an agent of the police” and the cops can’t get a free pass by asking a non cop to do something for them….

  2. apedad

    “So-called mainstream media”

    Yeah, I have better things to do that read about someone’s opinion about this so-called mainstream media.

Please to post comments