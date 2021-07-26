The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Joan Biskupic's SCOTUS Analysis Lacks Any Inside Information From Leaks

On the plus side, Chief Justice Roberts won't have to resign.

|

Last year, the Supreme Court was a sieve. CNN reporter Joan Biskupic wrote an "an exclusive four-part series [that] offer[ed] a rare glimpse behind the scenes" at the Court. I summarized her analyses here. At the time, I was very disappointed in the Court, and the Chief Justice in particular, for the sheer number of leaks from conference. I even called on Roberts to step down if he could not bring the Court in line. Well, I am happy to say that Roberts can stick around for another term.

This morning, Joan Biskupic published an article about the term. There were no promises about a four-part series. There were no inside scoops. There were no unnamed sources. There was zero reports about deliberations at conference. Everything she wrote about was based on public information. There was very little that I hadn't written about myself. Gorsuch is reckless. Kavanaugh is conciliatory. Barrett is cautious. 3-3-3. Yes, we know.

Shortly after this term concluded, I questioned whether RBG's absence could inhibit Biskupic's reporting. There is no way to know for sure. But we do have something of a natural experiment. With RBG, Biskupic wrote a lot about Court deliberations. Without RBG, Biskupic wrote nothing. I imagine it can work this way: Ginsburg offered some tidbits, then Biskupic checked with other sources to "confirm" details, and then built a story from there. The most important source is always the first one.

As far as I can recall, the only reporting this term that quoted unnamed Justices was from Nina Totenberg. She offered some praise of Justice Barrett: "Barrett, turned out to be, according to several justices, a most congenial colleague."

I am still quite curious if Fulton, and perhaps California, flipped. But I am happy to let that curiosity die if it means Court proceedings are not leaked.

NEXT: Word Processing for Lawyers

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín

    “There was very little that I hadn’t written about myself.”

    I hate to pile on to Prof. Blackman, but there is very little *anyone* has written that the professor hasn’t previously written about, usually in this blog.

  2. rsteinmetz

    I know he wants to pin the leaks on RBG, but that may be wrong. The leaks could have come from her clerks who got information from the justice. I know only the justices attend Justices Conferences but surely the justices discuss them with their clerks, how else would the clerks know how to assist their justice.

    1. dwb68

      And there were probably memos, emails, and draft opinions passed around that the clerks had a hand in writing. There is a cert pool after all.

  3. dwb68

    I suspect that the source was not RBG directly, but one or more clerks. This seems like the kind of thing a young, naive, idealistic clerk, fresh from school, would do, thinking it was good for the court. I find it implausible RBG would leak deliberative details. She seemed to have too much respect for the institution to do that.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet

      Sort of related: I do wonder sometimes if anyone has been caught insider trading / using stock information for cases that moves markets.

      Like not idealism, but cynicism and selfishness, could drive it. Someone could have made a pretty penny on quite a few cases last term.

    2. SKofNJ

      I find it entirely plausible that she would be the source of the leaks since she had no problem publicly criticizing President Trump. I think she was an arrogant person who didn’t think the rules ought to apply to her because, she believed, she was on the side of justice and righteousness.

  4. Jon S

    So, does John Roberts still have to resign? Washington waits eagerly on Blackman’s verdict! Perhaps, Blackman keeps Roberts on probation for another year? Suspense is killing me.

  5. ah....Clem

    And what’s so terrible about “leaking” information about internal deliberations? Seems to me that it might be better if everything was public.

    But I am truly relieved that Roberts won’t have to resign, thanks to the forgiving nature of Prof. Blackman.

  6. ReaderY

    Great news! Professor Blackman will be able to continue his speculations untempered by the possibility that they might get refuted by evidence.

    What’s to lose?

Please to post comments