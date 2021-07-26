The Volokh Conspiracy

Czech Constitution Soon to Include the Right to Bear Arms

The word "pistol," it turns out, is borrowed indirectly from Czech.

PragueMorning.cz reported Friday:

The Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms will now contain a provision stating that "the right to defend one's own life or the life of another person with a weapon is guaranteed under the conditions laid down by law."

According to the submitters, the constitutional change will prevent this right from being restricted by ordinary law. It will also strengthen the position of the Czech Republic in discussing other EU regulations.

Can't tell you what that will mean as a practical matter, but I thought it was worth reporting. Czech is the language from which we indirectly borrow the words "pistol"—according to the Oxford English Dictionary, "spec. use of píst'ala whistle, pipe, flute (apparently first applied during the Hussite wars to a weapon with a barrel and a clear-sounding shot)"—as well as "howitzer" and "semtex." Also "robot," but I hope they won't be the ones who are armed.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2

    Somehow, I’m thinking that there are people there who have neither forgotten Stalin nor the Soviet Union.

    They’ve only been free for what — 30 years?

    And I’m guessing that there are people who still remember the Prague Spring of 1968….

    Sad thing is that damn few people in American higher ed even know what it was….

  2. captcrisis

    If this is true, it is a new development, one guesses from lobbying from gun manufacturers.

    The fact is: Czechs won their freedom from Communism without anyone bearing arms. What this new right means to mass shootings, and gun violence, is an entirely different question.

  3. santamonica811

    Well, this definitely seems to strengthen the right to self defense and defense of others. But one can’t help noticing that the right to OWN a gun is absent from this language. (Czechs are not stupid, and are certainly aware of the language of our own 2nd Amendment, and obviously could have chosen language that made it clear that gun ownership was specifically being authorized.)

    Do you think this omission was due to the need for compromise language? Or something else???

