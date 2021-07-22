What's With Gettr?

Are any of you folks on it? Does it seem to work well? What are its pluses and minuses? I'm thinking about trying to cross-post to an account there, but I don't want to invest much effort in that unless it seems like a viable platform.

Note that I don't much care (1) whether there are some awful people there (there are some awful people everywhere), and (2) whether they are materially more conservative than I am. As I mentioned when we joined Parler (which drew us lots of readers until it got broken), if we only spoke to people who entirely agreed with us, that wouldn't be much fun.

I hope to inform and persuade people from all over the political spectrum. Indeed, to the extent that I think they have some unsound beliefs, it's part of my job to try to persuade them to change those beliefs (and perhaps I might be a titch more likely to succeed than someone whom they see as firmly on the Left).

To be sure, the odds of any particular person being persuaded on any particular issue are never high. But what's the alternative? Shooting them? Trying to get them all fired so they won't have the money for an Internet connection? Ignoring them and hoping they go away? Staying off their platforms and using my own to call them idiots? (That'll show them!)

By the way, I'd still like to get things set up to automatically post to MeWe, but that will only work if they set things up so we can automatically feed to a MeWe page, as we do on Facebook, Twitter, and Parler; but MeWe doesn't seem to offer such a feature, the way dlvr.it and similar services do it for Facebook and Twitter, and the way Parler does it automatically for us. And while we theoretically could just hand-post each new post to MeWe, practically that wouldn't be sustainable.