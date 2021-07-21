The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Can The Assigning Justice "Direct" That An Opinion Must Be Published Per Curiam?

I had long assumed that choice was based on a consensus of the majority.

|

Jeff Toobin wrote a new column titled "Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice." If only. The Chief remains firmly in charge whenever Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett follow along. It is surprising how few majority opinions Justice Thomas assigned this term. But one assertion Toobin made surprised me.

Roman Catholic Diocese split 5-4, with Roberts in dissent. As a result, Thomas could assign the majority opinion. But that opinion was an unsigned per curiam opinion. At the time, I speculated that Justice Alito was the primary author, as the decision largely tracked his Calvary Chapel dissent. But, because the opinion was per curiam, the authorship may never be known.

Toobin drew an inference:

With Roberts in the minority, Thomas assigned the opinion, directing that it be published "per curiam," or by the court, which the Justices usually reserve for routine or non-controversial matters.

Can the assigning Justice "direct" that an opinion must be published per curiam? I had long assumed that choice was based on a consensus of the majority. In theory, at least, a Justice could dissent from the decision to publish the opinion per curiam. Unlikely in such a contentious case case, but still possible. Moreover, given the tight time constraints on the shadow docket, it is likely that several Justices may have contributed to the decision. Roman Catholic Diocese also had shades of Kavanaugh's Calvary Chapel dissent. A per curiam label may have reflected the group effort.

I tend to think Toobin erred, but I welcome any corrections.

NEXT: Freedom of Speech ≠ The Free Speech Clause

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ReaderY

    I don’t think the Supreme Court should ever issue 5-4 per curiam opinions for much the same reason I don’t think it should issue 5-4 rational basis decisions.

    If nearly half the court disagrees, the issue simply isn’t so obvious or indiaputable as all that. Pretending it’s so leads to disrespect of the judiciary, no more how loudly, forcibly, or fervently the bare majority claims things are obvious and no sane person could possibly disagree.

    When justices say no reasonable person could possibly disagree on matters that a lot of presumptively reasonable people unambiguously disagree on, they create an impression that it is they, and not their oponents, who are being willfully blind to reason. The public catches them in the act of covering their eyes while loudly proclaiming there is nothing to be seen.

Please to post comments