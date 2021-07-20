The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Many Thanks for all the Comments on My Social Media / Common Carrier Posts

|

I'm doing the final substantive revisions on my article now, and I'm going through all the comments to see what changes I should make and what new arguments I should respond to. I've made considerable edits as a result of those comments, and I expect to make still more—I very much appreciate the time and effort people have put into commenting on this!

And I'm sorry I couldn't respond to the comments in the threads: I was occupied with other projects those weeks, and there were so many comments (given the number of posts I put up about the article) that I knew I had to mostly save my reading of the comments until I could turn to all the posts at once, as I'm now doing.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. They are common carriers, in reality. Their legal status as that will lead to a descent into porn, terrorism, and criminal enterprises. But that is a problem of the phone company, as well as that of the electric and water companies. Are advocates ready for this substantive consequence? I do not think there is any choice but to acknowledge reality in legal doctrine.

    1. whey_standard

      What do they carry over rights of way obtained by government power, and how do they carry it? A telephone company carries information through their lines laid on easements obtained by government power and granted to that telephone company by the government, or over airwaves on spectrum allocated to them for their exclusive use by the government. Does Facebook do this? Or do they, like you, have to hire an access ISP to transport their data for them?

