Many Thanks for all the Comments on My Social Media / Common Carrier Posts

I'm doing the final substantive revisions on my article now, and I'm going through all the comments to see what changes I should make and what new arguments I should respond to. I've made considerable edits as a result of those comments, and I expect to make still more—I very much appreciate the time and effort people have put into commenting on this!

And I'm sorry I couldn't respond to the comments in the threads: I was occupied with other projects those weeks, and there were so many comments (given the number of posts I put up about the article) that I knew I had to mostly save my reading of the comments until I could turn to all the posts at once, as I'm now doing.