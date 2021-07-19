Poetry Monday!: "When We Two Parted" by George Gordon, Lord Byron

Here's "When We Two Parted" (1816) by George Gordon, Lord Byron (1788-1824). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)

1.

When we two parted

⁠In silence and tears,

Half broken-hearted

⁠To sever for years,

Pale grew thy cheek and cold,

⁠Colder thy kiss;

Truly that hour foretold

⁠Sorrow to this.

2.

The dew of the morning

⁠Sunk chill on my brow —

It felt like the warning

⁠Of what I feel now.

Thy vows are all broken,

⁠And light is thy fame:

I hear thy name spoken,

⁠And share in its shame.

3.

They name thee before me,

⁠A knell to mine ear;

A shudder comes o'er me —

⁠Why wert thou so dear?

They know not I knew thee,

⁠Who knew thee too well: —

Long, long shall I rue thee,

⁠Too deeply to tell.

4.

In secret we met —

⁠In silence I grieve,

That thy heart could forget,

⁠Thy spirit deceive.

If I should meet thee

⁠After long years,

How should I greet thee? —

⁠With silence and tears.