Debate Series on Highly Controversial Topics at Law Schools?

I've heard many people report that law students are often unwilling to express controversial views in class discussions—even just as answers to "What argument would you make if you were defendant's lawyer in this case?" questions—for fear of social ostracism. I've heard this mostly about conservative views, but I've heard it also from liberal colleagues, who report that it's difficult to get students to air the conservative positions in their classes.

And of course it's very hard to fight this phenomenon. Schools can avoid threatening administrative punishments for expressing unorthodox views. Attempts to impose such punishments could be blocked on various legal grounds (especially under the First Amendment in public law schools). Outright disruption of events or classes by students , such as shouting down speakers, could lead to punishment of the disrupters (though I don't know how often that happens). Even overt rudeness towards classmates in an in-class discussion could lead to admonition by the professor. But the risk of social ostracism (which is itself of course constitutionally protected, even if it's harmful to the academic environment), and even of future loss of professional opportunities, is much harder to deal with.

I thought that one thing law schools could do is to themselves organize and publicize serious debates on controversial topics: abortion, race-based affirmative action, policing, immigration, and the like. That would itself expose students to important arguments on both sides (which is critical even to students who are confident that their positions are right, since it's hard to defend your position well if you haven't heard the best advocates for the other side). And it would also signal to students that such substantive and thoughtful discussion of controversial subjects is legitimate and valuable, which might encourage students to engage in such discussion in class, and to be open to hearing such arguments from classmates.

In the past, some such events had been organized by student groups, especially by Federalist Society chapters (which, in my experience, has tried to put on such balanced debates much more than most other student groups). But my sense is that many students may be especially reluctant to put on particularly controversial events these days, or even to attend a Federalist Society event.

This makes me think that it's important that the event be put together by the school, which can encourage students of all ideological stripes to attend, using whatever moral authority school administrators still in some measure possess. Do you folks know of law schools that have established programs featuring such events, again focusing on events that are (1) deliberately balanced, (2) on highly controversial topics, (3) put together by the school itself, and (4) promoted to all students? I'd like to try to put on such a program here at UCLA, and I imagine others would at other schools, too; and it's always good to have a successful model to copy.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. BillyG

    Proposal: Assign students to debate the sides, regardless of the students personal views. If they can accurately debate & argue from a side they disagree with, they will be more successful at opposing it.

    1. jb156

      We appear to be thinking along the same lines.

  2. jb156

    Make a point of assigning some topics to your law students as well as accepting applications such that the audience does not have a clear way of knowing whether the debator is in favor of the position they advocate or if they are simply providing the best possible defense/argument. This is something every good lawyer should be doing anyway so by eliminating the ability to assess the true position of the speaker it will force any response to be targeted at the speech not the speaker. This provides political cover for those true advocates of controversial opinions who wish to take part in the debate as well as social cover amongst their peers when the audience discusses the resulting debate in an academic way rather than taking a side on a political or cultural battleground.

  3. SKofNJ

    I’m guessing it might help if the professor outlined the main points that each side must argue. Then, a student might be less afraid to assert a particular point of view because he or she can always explain that they had been required to make the particular argument involved.

  4. Flight-ER-Doc

    Oh, my goodness! law students are demonstrably too frail to learn those concepts and ideas!

Please to post comments