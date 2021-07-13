The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Guns

4th Cir. Panel Affirms Second Amendment RIghts of 18-to-20-Year-Olds

The panel strikes down the federal statute that bans professional gun dealers from selling handguns to 18-to-20-year-olds.

|

From today's (very long) majority opinion in Hirschfeld v. ATF, written by Judge Richardson and joined by Judge Agee, with Judge Wynn dissenting:

When do constitutional rights vest? At 18 or 21? 16 or 25? Why not 13 or 33? In the law, a line must sometimes be drawn. But there must be a reason why constitutional rights  cannot be enjoyed until a certain age. Our nation's most cherished constitutional rights vest no later than 18. And the Second Amendment's right to keep and bear arms is no different.

Plaintiffs seek an injunction and a declaratory judgment that several federal laws and regulations that prevent federally licensed gun dealers from selling handguns to any 18-, 19-, or 20-year-old violate the Second Amendment. We first find that 18-year-olds possess Second Amendment rights. They enjoy almost every other constitutional right, and they were required at the time of the Founding to serve in the militia and furnish their own weapons. We then ask, as our precedent requires, whether the government has met its burden to justify its infringement of those rights under the appropriate level of scrutiny. To justify this restriction, Congress used disproportionate crime rates to craft over-inclusive laws that restrict the rights of overwhelmingly law-abiding citizens. And in doing so, Congress focused on purchases from licensed dealers without establishing those dealers as the source of the guns 18- to 20-year-olds use to commit crimes. So we hold that the challenged federal laws and regulations are unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. Despite the weighty interest in reducing crime and violence, we refuse to relegate either the Second Amendment or 18- to 20-year-olds to a second-class status….

Those of good faith on both sides of the gun debate wish to protect lives and uphold individual rights. We appreciate the seriousness of gun violence in this country and applaud Congress's laudable desire to curb senseless violence. But we also recognize that the Second Amendment embodies a fundamental, pre-existing right that enables "the people" to preserve their own life, liberty, and property. Striking a balance between those interests is a difficult exercise that draws intense passions on both sides. And that is for good reason.

But while Congress—or judges—may have struck a different balance long after ratification, that role is foreclosed to us by the balance that the Founders chose. We cannot now second-guess or undermine their choice. History makes clear that 18- to 20-year-olds were understood to fall under the Second Amendment's protections. Those over 18 were universally required to be part of the militia near the ratification, proving that they were considered part of "the people" who enjoyed Second Amendment rights, and most other constitutional rights apply to this age group. And Congress may not restrict the rights of an entire group of law-abiding adults because a minuscule portion of that group commits a disproportionate amount of gun violence. Congress's failure to connect handgun purchases from licensed dealers to youth gun violence only serves to highlight the law's "unduly tenuous 'fit'" with the government's substantial interests.

Eighteen- to twenty-year-olds have Second Amendment rights, and the challenged laws impermissibly burden those rights. As a result, we vacate the district court's grant of the motion to dismiss, reverse the denial of summary judgment, and remand for further proceedings.

And from the likewise long dissent:

Today, my good colleagues in the majority break new ground by invalidating a modest and long-established effort to control gun violence. The majority holds that Congress may not enact a law making 21 the minimum age to purchase handguns from federally licensed gun dealers.

But the majority's decision to grant the gun lobby a victory in a fight it lost on Capitol Hill more than fifty years ago is not compelled by law. Nor is it consistent with the proper role of the federal judiciary in our democratic system.

To be sure, the Second Amendment's right to keep and bear arms is an exceptional right, just not in the way the majority imagines. According to my colleagues, even though all individual constitutional rights are subject to limitations, the Second Amendment risks being relegated to a disfavored "second-class status."

While they are not alone in this concern, I do not share it. Indeed, in a country that boasts a Congress, bench, bar, academy, and electorate that are all attentive to the prerogatives of gun owners, where many may conceal their weapons, carry them openly, or "stand their ground," and where civilian gun ownership rates are second to none, the majority's second-class status concern is simply surreal.

No, the Second Amendment is exceptional not because it is uniquely oppressed or imperiled, but rather because it is singularly capable of causing harm. As other courts have recognized, while there are dangers inherent in other constitutionally protected rights—like the rights to speak and assemble—the Second Amendment alone protects a direct and lethal right to endanger oneself and others….

If the Fourth Circuit doesn't reverse this en banc, it seems very likely that the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case (given the disagreement between the Fourth Circuit and the Fifth Circuit on this question, and given that the Fourth Circuit panel has struck down a federal statute), assuming the federal government asks for Supreme Court review. If the Fourth Circuit does reverse this en banc, the Court may still hear the case (but would be much less likely to, if the Fourth and Fifth Circuits end up on the same side, upholding the federal statute).

NEXT: Viewpoint-Neutrality Mandates Must Themselves Be Viewpoint-Neutral

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. rsteinmetz

    Now lower the drinking age. Make 18 year olds full citizens.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Yes, there’s no basis in law for any right kicking in at a different age than any other right. But, of course, drinking isn’t a constitutional right…

      On the whole I agree: I became old enough to drink, twice, and found the whole thing absurd. But the argument for lowering the drinking age must be a matter of policy, not constitutional law. Unless it’s going to be the federal law you’re attacking, and I would not rank that one as a very good candidate for getting overturned, even though it IS a distinct over-reach.

      1. Flight-ER-Doc

        Except for the requirements for qualification for federal elected office… AFAIK there are no other age limitations in the Constitution, yet there are many in federal laws.

    2. Kazinski

      Yes, but there is no constitutional right to drink alcohol, so the states have wide latitude in setting alcohol regulations.

      1. ThePublius

        “there is no constitutional right to drink alcohol”

        The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

        1. Bob from Ohio

          States have police powers to ban anyone from drinking.

          The current 21 age is due to federal pressure but the Supremes upheld the use of funding as a stick. South Dakota v. Dole, 483 U.S. 203 (1987)

        2. gormadoc

          He’s not wrong, though: the power to regulate alcohol is reserved to the states. We fairly clearly don’t have a constitutional right to drink alcohol when almost half of Arkansas is dry.

    3. Bob from Ohio

      “Now lower the drinking age. Make 18 year olds full citizens.”

      Lower the drinking age and raise the driving age.

      I’d rather have a 16 year old drink than drive a car. Less dangerous to themselves and others.

  2. Brett Bellmore

    The Rev. racks up another culture war victory! And on my own turf, too. (Not that it personally means much to me, in my 60’s.)

    OK, seriously, I’ve been amazed this law survived this long after Heller. I can’t think of another civil liberty which is similarly restricted.

    The dissent’s reasoning would justify extending the ban to all ages, essentially the dissent just doesn’t like the right to begin with.

  3. Flight-ER-Doc

    Good. Now the other districts

  4. SMP0328

    “But the majority’s decision to grant the gun lobby a victory in a fight it lost on Capitol Hill more than fifty years ago is not compelled by law. Nor is it consistent with the proper role of the federal judiciary in our democratic system.”

    The dissent sees the firearms regulation as a political question. IOW, there is no individual right to keep and bear arms according to the dissent, and so it ignores Heller and McDonald.

  5. John F. Carr

    Can anything good come from an opinion talking about the “gun lobby”? Or any lobby?

    1. Flight-ER-Doc

      It displays paranoia and ignorance, particularly wrt the gun lobby

    2. Bob from Ohio

      Libs think that absent a “lobby”, there would be no push for gun rights.

      Of course its a large number of voters, not the NRA, that powers the push.

  6. Bored Lawyer

    Indeed, in a country that boasts a Congress, bench, bar, academy, and electorate that are all attentive to the prerogatives of gun owners, where many may conceal their weapons, carry them openly, or “stand their ground,” and where civilian gun ownership rates are second to none, the majority’s second-class status concern is simply surreal.

    Is this clown for real? Does he understand the difference between a Constitutional right, enforceable by a court, and the democratic process?

    By his logic, we have no need to enforce the First Amendment, since the country is replete with TV shows, radio shows, websites, blogs, podcassts, Twitter, etc., where all manner of opinions are expressed. So why bother enforcing the First Amendment? Surely the democratic process would not allow for restriction of this free-flow of opinion?

    1. Flight-ER-Doc

      Is media of any sort restricted by age, by the Constitution or federal law?

      Do we limit the reading of newspapers (which were available at the time of the signing of the Constitution) to those who the state deems ‘adult’?

      1. Bored Lawyer

        That’s also true. But I am making a more basic point. The Bill of Rights is meant to be a check on the democratic process. These are rights that Congress — the elected branch of government — cannot infringe. That is why many of them start “Congress shall make no law . . .” The point is, the people who enacted it did not fully trust Congress to respect their rights.

        When someone makes a claim under the Bill of Rights, he is essentially saying, “the democratic process failed to respect my rights. You, judge, have to enforce my rights against Congress.” This judge’s logic totally eviscerates that.

        This is Constitutional Law 101. Either this judge is a moron, or he is reasoning in bad faith.

        1. Brett Bellmore

          He is reasoning, as many judges do, that a right to keep and bear arms is, in his opinion, a bad idea, and thus the Constitution can’t really guarantee it, regardless of what words you might find there. Much of the judiciary approaches the 2nd amendment from this perspective, and refuse to treat gun ownership as a real right unless forced to.

          1. Bored Lawyer

            IOW, you pick the “reasoning in bad faith” choice. Can’t blame you.

      2. Bored Lawyer

        Note also this line:

        As other courts have recognized, while there are dangers inherent in other constitutionally protected rights—like the rights to speak and assemble—the Second Amendment alone protects a direct and lethal right to endanger oneself and others

        So there are “dangers” in allowing people to speak and assemble freely, just not as dangerous as the Second Amendment rights. Here we see the germ of cutting back First Amendment rights, too.

        1. gormadoc

          The line is also incorrect. There are many unconstitutional searches and seizures that would protect us from evildoers but the Fourth Amendment protects our right to be secure in our “persons, houses, papers, and effects.”

  7. Kazinski

    I don’t think there is any doubt the original meaning of the constitution fully protected 18 year olds right to keep and bear arms.

    But there were many other rights that were denied to 18 year olds, such as the right to vote (until the 26th amendment), fully inherit, or even the right to contract.

    I hope nothing in this decision calls into question my right to indenture my son into an apprenticeship until his 21st birthday.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Yeah, that would be the 13th amendment, which has been interpreted to prohibit indentured servitude, except to the government.

    2. Bored Lawyer

      What kind of apprenticeship did you have in mind?

      Come to think of it, and apprenticeship in, say, computer coding, might not be a bad idea.

Please to post comments