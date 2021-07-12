Poetry Monday (with cat)!: "À la mémoire d'une chatte naine que j'avais" by Jules Laforgue (French)

Here's "À la mémoire d'une chatte naine que j'avais" (1878-1883) by Jules Laforgue (1860-1887). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) See also a previous cat poem I posted, "The Naming of Cats" by T.S. Eliot, and here's an English translation of this poem by Norman Shapiro.

Ô mon beau chat frileux, quand l'automne morose

Faisait glapir plus fort les mômes dans les cours,

Combien passâmes-nous de ces spleeniques jours

À rêver face à face en ma chambre bien close. Lissant ton poil soyeux de ta langue âpre et rose

Trop grave pour les jeux d'autrefois et les tours,

Lentement tu venais de ton pas de velours

Devant moi t'allonger en quelque noble pose. Et je songeais, perdu dans tes prunelles d'or

— Il ne soupçonne rien, non, du globe stupide

Qui l'emporte avec moi tout au travers du Vide, Rien des Astres lointains, des Dieux ni de la Mort?

Pourtant!… quels yeux profonds!… parfois… il m'intimide

Saurait-il donc le mot? — Non, c'est le Sphinx encor.

