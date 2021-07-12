The Volokh Conspiracy
Poetry Monday (with cat)!: "À la mémoire d'une chatte naine que j'avais" by Jules Laforgue (French)
"Ô mon beau chat frileux, quand l'automne morose / Faisait glapir plus fort les mômes dans les cours, / Combien passâmes-nous de ces spleeniques jours / À rêver face à face en ma chambre bien close...."
Here's "À la mémoire d'une chatte naine que j'avais" (1878-1883) by Jules Laforgue (1860-1887). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) See also a previous cat poem I posted, "The Naming of Cats" by T.S. Eliot, and here's an English translation of this poem by Norman Shapiro.
Ô mon beau chat frileux, quand l'automne morose
Faisait glapir plus fort les mômes dans les cours,
Combien passâmes-nous de ces spleeniques jours
À rêver face à face en ma chambre bien close.
Lissant ton poil soyeux de ta langue âpre et rose
Trop grave pour les jeux d'autrefois et les tours,
Lentement tu venais de ton pas de velours
Devant moi t'allonger en quelque noble pose.
Et je songeais, perdu dans tes prunelles d'or
— Il ne soupçonne rien, non, du globe stupide
Qui l'emporte avec moi tout au travers du Vide,
Rien des Astres lointains, des Dieux ni de la Mort?
Pourtant!… quels yeux profonds!… parfois… il m'intimide
Saurait-il donc le mot? — Non, c'est le Sphinx encor.
For the rest of my "Sasha Reads" playlist, click here.
