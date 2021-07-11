The Volokh Conspiracy
Trump at CPAC: "We're getting some unexpected rulings because the nine justices do not want to be packed"
As usual, Trump says the quiet part out loud.
Donald Trump spoke at CPAC. I haven't been able to find a transcript yet, but Fox News published a few quotes that relate to the Supreme Court:
Former President Donald Trump Sunday alleged that Democrats are attempting to intimidate the Supreme Court in order to secure favorable rulings, including by threatening to pack the nine-member bench and floating impeaching Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"The Democrats are vicious to the Supreme Court and to Kavanaugh," Trump said.
….
"We're getting some unexpected rulings because the nine justices do not want to be packed. And the Democrats are in a position to pack the court and they don't want to be packed," Trump said.
"They are playing the ref," Trump said "That's what's happening with our Supreme Court."
"If the justices go their way, they won't be packed," Trump also said.
Once again, Trump focused on Justice Kavanaugh in particular:
Trump further lamented the treatment of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing and even after, when many Democrats have called for his impeachment.
"How does he get out of that? By voting for the Democrats," Trump said. "It's a very sad thing."
The mere existence of the President's impotent Supreme Court Commission will inevitably have an ad terrorem effect on the Justices. Even if the threat of Court packing occupies a single neuron in their minds, Biden will have succeeded.