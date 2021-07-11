Trump at CPAC: "We're getting some unexpected rulings because the nine justices do not want to be packed"

Donald Trump spoke at CPAC. I haven't been able to find a transcript yet, but Fox News published a few quotes that relate to the Supreme Court:

Former President Donald Trump Sunday alleged that Democrats are attempting to intimidate the Supreme Court in order to secure favorable rulings, including by threatening to pack the nine-member bench and floating impeaching Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"The Democrats are vicious to the Supreme Court and to Kavanaugh," Trump said.

….

"We're getting some unexpected rulings because the nine justices do not want to be packed. And the Democrats are in a position to pack the court and they don't want to be packed," Trump said.

"They are playing the ref," Trump said "That's what's happening with our Supreme Court."

"If the justices go their way, they won't be packed," Trump also said.