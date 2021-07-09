The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: July 9, 1868
7/9/1868: The Fourteenth Amendment is ratified.
