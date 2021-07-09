Bronx Conservatory of Music Can't Seal Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against It

From Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses's decision yesterday in Bronx Conservatory of Music, Inc. v. Kwoka & Bronx School for Music, Inc.:

In its complaint …, Bronx Conservatory, a music school, alleges that Kwoka, its former Executive Director, took confidential information with him (on a Bronx Conservatory laptop) when he left his employment in 2020, and thereafter used that information to establish a competing music school—Bronx School—and to lure away both students and faculty from Bronx Conservatory. Plaintiff asserts claims against both defendants for misappropriation of trade secrets, copyright infringement, unfair competition, conversion, and unjust enrichment, and against Kwoka for breach of fiduciary duty.

In their responsive pleading, defendants deny the material allegations of the complaint, interpose numerous affirmative defenses, and assert five counterclaims [including] for "sexual harassment of Philip Kwoka" …. [P]laintiff proposes to redact [the sexual harassment counterclaim] almost in its entirety—including, apparently, its caption, quoted in the preceding sentence. Plaintiff argues that the material allegations comprising that sexual harassment counterclaim should be hidden from public view because they are "scandalous and unsupported," because plaintiff believes the counterclaim was asserted "without legitimate purpose, and solely for its in terrorem effect" and because it is "unrelated to the case-in-chief" and thus this Court is "not likely to have pendent jurisdiction." …

The parties' pleadings, including answers and counterclaims, are unquestionably judicial documents [to which a "heavy" presumption of public access attaches]…. Moreover, in this case the allegations sought to be redacted are neither peripheral nor tangential to the fourth counterclaim but, rather, lie at its "very heart," such that permitting only the redacted version to remain unsealed would keep the public wholly in the dark as to the nature of a claim that has been asserted by Kwoka, denied by Bronx Conservatory, and is now pending before this Court for resolution. "In such situations, the public cannot 'have confidence in the [Court's] administration of justice' without being able to see the specific allegations underlying the case." …

[Nor has] Bronx Conservatory … met its burden of demonstrating "countervailing factors," "competing considerations," or "higher values," sufficient to overcome the presumption of access…. Bronx Conservatory does not cite (and this Court has not found) any case, in this jurisdiction or elsewhere, in which an employer accused of sexual harassment has succeeded in sealing the pleading containing that accusation on any of the grounds asserted here.

To the contrary: it is well-settled that "[g]eneralized concern[s] of adverse publicity" and reputational injury—the only potential harms articulated in plaintiff's letter-motion—cannot justify an order sealing a core judicial document…. "[T]he natural desire of parties to shield prejudicial information contained in judicial records … cannot be accommodated by courts without seriously undermining the tradition of an open judicial system." Thus, "the courts generally reject negative publicity 'as a basis for overcoming the strong presumption of public access to [the allegedly prejudicial] items.'"