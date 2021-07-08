Just Subscribed to John McWhorter's New Booksmart Lexicon Valley Podcast

I've long been interested in language (indeed, I've been an amateur user of two languages for about 50 years apiece now, and a professional user of one for over 40), and for several years, I've been enjoying John McWhorter's delightful Lexicon Valley podcast at Slate. Now that it's moving to Booksmart Studios, I subscribed to it there. If you're at all interested in the subject, check it out and see if you'll like as much as I do.

(Note that this podcast is just about language, and doesn't cover McWhorter's more political work related to race.)