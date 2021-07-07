The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Social Media Common Carrier

Channeling Your Inner Dissenter from Your Inner Majority

|

A commenter on one of my Social Media Platforms as Common Carriers? posts suggested (not positively, I think) that I was "discovering my inner Noam Chomsky" in my criticisms of social media platform power. Well, I wouldn't go so far as that—but of course in one of the posts, I was quite expressly channeling my inner Justice Stevens, writing in an opinion (Citizens United) in which I actually disagreed with him on the bottom line.

And I think all of us need to have an inner Justice Stevens and Rehnquist and Brennan and Scalia (all at once) and more. Even if we mostly disagree with them, some of the time they might well be right. Or even if we disagree with how their arguments play out in a particular case, the arguments may still be well worth considering in other cases.

As the blog subheading notes, we're "Often Libertarian." But I'm not always libertarian, and I certainly don't want a precommitment to libertarianism to keep me from seeing where liberals or conservatives or someone else might have a better view. (I hope the same is true of our liberal and conservative readers as well.) In particular, liberals have long had some important observations about the dangers of private power, and the need to use government power to restrain such private power. I tend to disagree with them in many situations; but some of the time (perhaps with regard to some of the most powerful of private entities), they're likely right.

Some commenters have also suggested (or outright asserted) that I'm departing from the libertarian approach here because it's people on the Right (and thus generally on my side of the political aisle) whose speech has been blocked most prominently by some social media platforms. And of course that's certainly possible, human nature being what it is. Maybe my reaction would have been different if Big Tech had been most prominently blocking people from the Left. Maybe the reaction of some of the current defenders of Big Tech blocking decisions would have been different, too. I try hard to avoid such biases, but I'm sure I fall prey to them some of the time; who doesn't?

But that's why I wrote 75 pages explaining why I think my position is correct. "Show all work," my math teachers said, and I listened. Either my arguments are right, in which case it doesn't matter whether I might have been biased. Or my arguments are wrong, in which case it doesn't matter whether I might have been scrupulously objective.  So have a look at them, and tell me where I've erred, or how I can make my analysis more sound.

NEXT: The Parable of the Soldier at the Bank

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Armchair Lawyer

    As I mentioned, I thought the article was quite well thought out and done. A couple minor tweaks were suggested, but that was all.

    The one area that potentially could be expanded upon, as mentioned, was how common carrier or other laws could effectively protect the large social media corporations from undue influence from foreign government influence.

    Libertarian ideology is wonderful, but on occasion needs to be tempered, especially in the wake of large foreign actors who don’t necessarily utilize the same rules and may abuse Libertarian ideals in a neighboring country. Understanding this is key.

  2. Hank Ferrous

    Prof V, this is a key observation that seems lost in the over-reliance on emotional response versus rational thought and social media-fication of in-group biases and in-group ‘knowledge.’ The out-group may be correct, and is certainly capable of stating facts. This is not to say that wrongheadedness on 95+% of the issues makes one any more likely to want to winnow through trollish and smug comments from some commenters on the Reason boards looking for the occasional good faith fact. More to the point, I am finding your argument re common carrier interesting, thank you.

  3. Archibald Tuttle

    My advice: Pay no attention to comments that refer to you personally. Bloggers (and especially Youtubers) are easily sidetracked into responding to the comments and suggestions of commentors.

    Especially don’t take advice from any comment that begins with “My advice:” 🙂

  4. It is far harder than the mentally deficient lawyer profession thinks. Remedies do not have philosophical consistencies. Within each remedy is a dose response curve that has to be worked out empirically. Then that curve has to apply to the host situation, applicable in some jurisdictions, not in others. In the dose response curve, too little of the remedy does not work; too much is toxic. Too little hurts victims, too much hurts all of society.

    All other occupations have embraced empiricism and competence. Auto mechanics with the performance of the criminal law bar would be arrested. Repair only 1 in 10 broken cars. When the repair is done, 20% of the time, it is to the wrong car, using the wrong repair.

    Three reasons the lawyer profession sucks so much are, that it has supernatural doctrines, indoctrinated in 1L; its failures are shielded from accountability by its self dealt immunities; no one wants to replace the lawyer profession, because the job is so horrible.

  5. dwb68

    I am mostly libertarian. But I also think rabid libertarians often ignore the real world. This is one example. Network effects are real, and really do lead to monopolies. Monopolies are bad in a whole lot of ways. A lot of libertarian ideas are grounded in idealistic and naive concepts of perfect competition and property rights, which don’t exist in reality.

    Would breaking up InstaFaceTwit really work? Sometimes splitting monopolies works, sometimes it doesn’t. The only way it would work is if all my friends who go to the competing platform can see my posts and vice versa. Oligopolies and cartels are often just as bad as monopolies. There are a lot of examples of real world monopolies, and there is a reason a whole body of law related to common carriers and monopolies has developed.

    Censorship is just one downside of social media monopolies. Lack of innovation is another, which is harder to measure since you can’t know what you wouldn’t have. Politicians using the power of monopolistic social media platforms to push their agenda is even more insidious.

    Monopolistic social media corporations do need to be regulated. The question is how.

    1. dwb68

      And I appreciate the posts on common carriers, because it might not be a bad alternative to the FTC breaking them up, which I am skeptical will actually work. The regulation of social media platforms is really a menu of “less bad” alternatives.

Please to post comments