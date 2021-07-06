The Volokh Conspiracy

Facebook Will Now Ban Criticism of "Concepts, Institutions, Ideas, Practices, or Beliefs" When They Risk "Harm, Intimidation, or Discrimination" Against Religious, National, or Other Groups

This includes "burning a national flag or religious texts, caricatures of religious figures, or criticism of ideologies."

Facebook is adding the following to its "hate speech policy":

Do not post:

Content attacking concepts, institutions, ideas, practices, or beliefs associated with protected characteristics, which are likely to contribute to imminent physical harm, intimidation or discrimination against the people associated with that protected characteristic. Facebook looks at a range of signs to determine whether there is a threat of harm in the content. These include but are not limited to: content that could incite imminent violence or intimidation; whether there is a period of heightened tension such as an election or ongoing conflict; and whether there is a recent history of violence against the targeted protected group. In some cases, we may also consider whether the speaker is a public figure or occupies a position of authority.

The explanation:

This provision will appear in a section of the Community Standards devoted to policies that require additional context in order to enforce (for more about this group of policies, see here, under the heading "Sharing Additional Policies Publicly"). Specialized teams will look at a range of signals, as noted in the text quoted above, to determine whether there is a threat of harm posed by the content.

By way of example, burning a national flag or religious texts, caricatures of religious figures, or criticism of ideologies may be a demonstration of political or personal expression, but may also lead to potential imminent violence in certain contexts. Previously, this content would have been left up; now, with context, we have created a framework of analysis for determining when it poses an imminent risk of harm and might be taken down.

Protected characteristics are "race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity and serious disease"; so it seems like Facebook may block:

  • Criticisms of religious institutions and belief systems, if Facebook concludes they seem "likely to contribute to imminent … discrimination" against the targeted religious group.
  • Criticisms of a foreign country or government (China, the Palestinian Authority, in principle Israel), if Facebook concludes they seem "likely to contribute to imminent … discrimination" against its citizens or people who share an ethnicity with it.
  • Criticisms of pro-transgender-rights or pro-gay-rights beliefs, if if Facebook concludes they "likely to contribute to imminent … discrimination" against sexual minorities.
  • Criticisms of feminism, if Facebook concludes they seem "likely to contribute to imminent … discrimination" against women.
  • Criticisms of pro-disability-rights positions, if Facebook concludes they seem "likely to contribute to imminent … discrimination" against the disabled.

And of course the proposal contemplates that this would be applied to election campaigns, even when candidates for office are debating these very issues, and even when swaying a small percentage of the electorate can change the outcome. Which leads me to ask again, "Whose rules should govern how Americans speak with other Americans?," on a platform "has become a virtually indispensable medium for political discourse, and especially so in election periods"? (Naturally, citizens of other countries may reasonably ask similar questions for their own countries as well.) Right now, the answer seems to be "an immensely rich and powerful corporation."

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Cal Cetín

    I don’t think they’re just thinking of America, as the reference to “caste” indicates.

    Bear in mind that there are censorship laws and pressures in many countries, and Facebook believes it has to keep ahead of the curve here.

    (Of course, some of the pressure is from the US, I realize that)

    1. Eugene Volokh

      Sorry, should have included what I wrote in my earlier post (the one I linked to in the last paragraph), and what I’ve just added: “(Naturally, citizens of other countries may reasonably ask similar questions for their own countries as well.)”

      1. Cal Cetín

        I thought you had the other countries in mind, I was just trying to be more specific.

        I think they want to be of service to their “host” governments…when they’re not trying to influence the election of those governments. (not ours, of course, I mean other countries 🙂 )

  2. I have patience. When you are finished with your slow walking lawyer bullshit, seize this corporation in civil forfeiture. That has full justification today. Do not break it up. Do not sue it. Do not bring dumbass, antitrust action. Seize it.

    1. My speech contributes to imminent discrimination against Facebook.

  3. Ben_

    If leftists had their way, this sort of thing would apply to all speech on every forum. They’d censor anyone they wanted based completely on their whims and cite some made-up story about how someone might be “hurt” in some euphemistic way as a “result” of the speech.

    Needless to say, leftist speech would never cause anyone — anyone who matters — any trouble in any of these imaginary stories.

  4. cmcc_aus

    The question becomes,
    Should the 14th Amendment, which extends the Bill of Rights across state governments and their citizens, be construed to extend across corporate entities acting with quasi-governmental authority, in their own spheres, spheres into which their clients/citizens have been coerced/enticed to submit?
    If the government has abdicated its control over a particular space, and a private entity has moved in to control that space, then there is a reasonable philosophical argument that the basic rights must be protected. But by the courts? By what leap of jurisdiction?

  5. Darwinnie

    The root of your complaints about this seem to be the same idea that Facebook is indispensable to winning a national election. Is that the nub of it?

    1. Don Nico

      No, just that a medium with such a large and high profile is on its face discriminatory.

  6. bernard11

    burning a national flag or religious texts, caricatures of religious figures,

    So, no “Piss Christ.”That should make conservatives happy.

  7. starlord1988

    If one doesn’t like Facebook’s policies, one is always free to not use it. Facebook is a private company and should not be forced to have things on its service that it does not want to have on it. Since corporations have free speech rights, how does Facebook not have the right to disallow whatever they decide? If Facebook wanted to ban everyone with a certain hair color or ban all posts about cucumbers, I do not see any free speech problem with that. People are always able to metaphorically vote with their feet and switch to a different company.

