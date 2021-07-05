Poetry Monday!: "The Man from Snowy River" by A.B. "Banjo" Paterson

Here's "The Man from Snowy River" (1890) by A.B. "Banjo" Paterson (1864-1941). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) See also a previous Paterson poem I posted, "Clancy of the Overflow".

There was movement at the station, for the word had passed around

That the colt from Old Regret had got away,

And had joined the wild bush horses — he was worth a thousand pound,

So all the cracks had gathered to the fray.

All the tried and noted riders from the stations near and far

Had mustered at the homestead overnight,

For the bushmen love hard riding where the wild bush horses are,

And the stock-horse snuffs the battle with delight….

