The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: July 3, 1941
7/3/1941: Chief Justice Harlan Fiske Stone takes oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
7/3/1941: Chief Justice Harlan Fiske Stone takes oath.
Researchers admit there are absolutely no current examples of low-energy societies providing a decent living standard for their citizens.
Elsewhere, Netflix is going to the cats and dogs.
Realtors, contractors, and insurance agents who engage in bad behavior can be stripped of their licenses. Police officers, on the other hand, rarely get fired.
The deputy's body camera wasn’t turned on when he fatally shot 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.
The Court has "failed to justify our enacted policy," he wrote.