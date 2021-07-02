The Volokh Conspiracy

Her Brnovich dissent reads like a Jackie Mason skit.

I'll let others decipher Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The entire enterprise, which turns on parsing legislative history from 1982, boggles my mind. Try, if you can, to reconcile the Brnovich majority and dissent with Bostock's fixation on text, the whole text, and nothing but the text.

Instead, I'll highlight the most effective barbs from Justice Kagan's Brnovich dissent. She was in rare form. Her parentheticals were brutal. Some of her zingers reminded me of a Jackie Mason skit.

Here are some of Elena's greatest hits:

That showing is hardly insubstantial; and as a result, Section 2 vote denial suits do not often succeed (even with lower courts applying the law as written, not the majority's new, concocted version).

The majority's opinion mostly inhabits a law-free zone.

(Every once in a while, when its lawmaking threatens to leap off the page, it thinks to sprinkle in a few random statutory words.)

It only grudgingly accepts—and then apparently forgets— that the provision applies to facially neutral laws with discriminatory consequences

The majority instead founds its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors, at odds with Section 2 itself. To excuse this unusual free-form exercise  . . . 

In a single sentence, the majority huffs that "nobody disputes" various of these "points of law." Ante, at 21. Excellent! I only wish the majority would take them to heart, both individually and in combination.

And it criticizes this dissent for understanding the statute (but how could anyone understand it differently?) as focusing on the racially "disparate impact" of neutral election rules on the opportunity to vote

The list—not a test, the majority hastens to assure us, with delusions of modesty—stacks the deck against minority citizens' voting rights.

In countenancing such an election system, the majority departs from Congress's vision, set down in text, of ensuring equal voting opportunity. It chooses equality-lite.

Except in a pair of foot-notes responding to this dissent, the term "Native American" appears once (count it, once) in the majority's five-page discussion of Arizona's ballot-collection ban. 

In the majority's alternate world, the collection ban is just a "usual burden[] of voting" for every-one.

Absolutely vicious. I have to imagine that even Justice Alito had to chuckle at some of these jabs.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Bob from Ohio

    The scolds here are really going to scold you now.

  2. bernard11

    Absolutely vicious.

    And accurate.

    Some claim this is not a “conservative” court. I disagree, but surely even they understand that it is a strongly Republican court, firmly committed to the GOP project of self-entrenchment – democracy be damned.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Oh, come on. Take a close look at that decision in the voting law case. They set the baseline for retrogression to 1982, because that was when the law they were interpreting was relevantly amended.

      They made their ruling explicitly dependent on a statute that Congress could change.

      Not a very entrenching thing to do, if you ask me.

  3. Doug Heffernan

    How do “last licks” work in scotus opinions?

    When the (majority) opinion of the court makes reference to content within the dissent, and then the dissent itself makes reference to those very remarks about the dissent (that are within the majority opinion), it seems that one or the other (the opinion or the dissent) would have to be “fixed enough” to make those references, but then it would be impossible for one or the other to refer to new references about the other.

    Still, it would seem that one or the other must get the last word such that the other wouldn’t be able to reference the latest remarks about the other. Or else it might not ever be a final product.

    1. Alpheus W Drinkwater

      It kind of reminds me of the home team getting the last line change in hockey.

    2. Nick Gillespie's Jacket

      I have no idea if it works this way, but I can see the dissent getting the last word as sort of a consolation prize.
      But maybe the majority takes the position of “to the victor belong the spoils.“

  4. buckleup

    It was well established that Arizona’s laws are less restrictive than many other blue states. So of course the wailing about democracy falls flat. Since this was 6-3 I already know who is right and who is wrong. 7-2 by 2025.

    1. Alpheus W Drinkwater

      But of course whether or not the challenged restrictions “are less restrictive than many other blue states” isn’t the standard to be used to evaluate VRA violations. SCOTUS can only consider the specific laws being challenged in this case.

      And Dred Scott was 7-2. Which side was “right” in that case?

      1. MollyGodiva

        There are many Rs who think Dred Scott was correctly decided.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

          There are many readers who think that comment is fake facts.

          1. Alpheus W Drinkwater

            buckleup apparently thinks it was correct, since he seems to think 6-3 or 7-2 majorities must be right.

        2. Hank Ferrous

          Citation lacking.

    2. MollyGodiva

      No. That is not well established at all. What is well established is that R states are making it harder to vote now, and they are doing it for partisan reasons.

      This is a bit old, but still relevant and shows a clear pattern.

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2019/nov/07/which-us-states-hardest-vote-supression-election

      1. Soronel Haetir

        But partisan reasons are not a constitutional ill.

        1. bernard11

          Discriminatory effect is a statutory ill, however, unless the GOP Supreme Court says not to worry.

          1. grb

            There’s something to worry about in these voter harassment bills even beyond their petty measures to make voting harder. A common theme in these bills is striping election control from those executive authorities who didn’t change the 2020 results at Trump’s command. Nationwide, Republican lawmakers in at least eight states are angling to pry power over elections from secretaries of state, governors and nonpartisan election boards.

            The goal is to make election results malleable by state legislature vote, thereby producing regular partisan shit-shows like the pathetic Arizona “audit”. A top Republican in the Wisconsin state senator just wrote a letter to Dear Leader assuring Him that “The power of your pen to mine is like Thor’s hammer to a Bobby pin.” and he (the state senator) was wearing “Trump socks” as he penned the letter.

            In the GOP’s Brave New World, we’ll see craven bootlickers like that vote to sabotage election returns that Trump dislikes. Given the ethical cesspool of today’s Right, that’s a much greater danger than nonexistent voting “fraud”.

            1. Brett Bellmore

              A common theme of last year’s election was executive and legislative branch officials usurping the state legislatures’ constitutionally delegated power to dictate election rules.

              Now the legislatures are trying to reclaim their constitutionally granted power to set election rules from both other branches.

              While the Democrats found those changes, no matter the (il)legitimacy of the manner of their adoption, congenial, and is attempting to force their extension nation-wide.

              1. grb

                1. I know by a previous post you’re roughly my age. That means you’ve seen scores of elections where voting rules were adjusted by executive or judicial order. The only reason you’re “shocked” (shocked!) to discover it happened in 2020 is because your handlers told you to be, figuring you need an excuse for Trump’s loss. How in the world can you be so damn gullible?

                2. Adjustments to election rules didn’t cost Trump a single state; they just made it easier & safer for voters in a pandemic. It would help if you weren’t terrified of people voting.

                3. So you watched the Right’s vitriol aimed at election officials in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin after they refused to follow Trump’s lies – yet you think this is all about protecting legislative prerogative ?!? Really?

                4. And that’s not the worst of your pollyanna bullshit. I doubt even you believe GOP state legislatures will use their new power just to protect the sanctity of election rules. Instead we’ll have a dozen Arizona-grade farces underway well before election certification after the next Republican loss in a national election.

                5. For at least three-score years the Right has paraded this pretend bullshit about election fraud. We’ve had countless elections and they’ve found nothing. We’ve had Presidential Select Commissions and they’ve found nothing. We just had the most scrutinized election in living memory and nothing was found. So tell us Brett : What’s the greater danger to election integrity? Your fantasy fraud – or a dozen Arizona-style messes dumped in the middle of the next presidential vote count?

                Almost all GOP election officials acted ethically in 2020. That’s exactly why their power was stripped from them. Imagine what would have happened if these bills had been in effect then. Think an Arizona or Georgia state legislature would have had the guts to call Trump’s lies straight?

        2. MollyGodiva

          There are valid arguments to be made that restricting voting for partisan reasons is unconstitutional. However most voting restrictions also are racially discriminatory also.

          1. Hank Ferrous

            ‘However most voting restrictions also are racially discriminatory also.’ Based on? The in-group that shares the same biases you do? Because this isn’t based on facts. If you are going to lie, expect to be called out on the lies.

        3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          ” But partisan reasons are not a constitutional ill. ”

          Perhaps not. But in this case they are plainly an indicator of bigoted, lousy, obsolete people who will be replaced.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        Then D states making it easier to vote are also doing it for partisan reasons. You don’t get to have it your way both ways.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          Relax, everyone.

          The bigots don’t win in America. Not over time.

          The Republicans’ racist vote-suppressors are doomed, with most of the rest of conservatives’ preferences, in modern America.

        2. MollyGodiva

          The Ds are doing it because they think they can get more people to agree with them and vote for them. The Rs are doing it because they think they would not get people to vote for them. Not even remotely different sides of the same coin.

        3. bernard11

          I don’t think making it easier for your people to vote and making it harder for the other guy’s people are necessarily symmetrical.

          1. neurodoc

            Not necessarily symmetrical? Is it ever symmetrical?

            Can anyone point to efforts to make it harder for the other guy’s people to vote the aren’t tainted by bigotry? That is to ask in what ways one side might make it more difficult for the other guy’s people to vote that isn’t directed at racial or ethnic minorities, rural or impoverished populations?

            When since the CRA flipped everything around making the Rs the party for bigots, have Ds gone with the anti-democratic, racist voter suppression efforts? When are voter encouragement efforts objectionable?

      3. Don Nico

        “making it harder to vote now”
        Do you mean restoring manifest integrity in the voting process.

        Your idea about “easier to vote” is considered decidedly undemocratic in most developed countries

        1. MollyGodiva

          Most other peer countries have a uniform voting system across the country that is overseen by their federal government. The rules are not subject to local governments making laws to disenfranchise their own citizens. Those that have ID laws make it easy to get an ID and accept a wide range of IDs. Rs should not compare the US to the rest of the world because they don’t want the US voting like the rest of the world.

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    The Supreme Court seems destined to be known, after enlargement, as the Kagan Court.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    Has Prof. Blackman ever referred to Justice Alito as “Sam,” or to Justice Kavanaugh as “Brett,” or to Justice Thomas as “Clarence,” or to Chief Justice Roberts as “John,” or to Justice Breyer as “Steve,” or to Justice Gorsuch as “Neil?”

    Does Prof. Blackman — or anyone else associated with this strikingly White, astoundingly Male, right-wing blog — understand that question?

    Carry on, clingers. Mainstream America will let you know to what degree you may do so.

    1. Nick Gillespie's Jacket

      Reminds me of people referring to Anthony Bourdain or Anthony Kennedy as “Tony,” or Scalia as “Nino,” to feign some intimacy or familiarity with the deceased or retired, even when it seems clear they had no close relationship with the person, and in all likelihood never met them.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        When did Justice Kagan retire or die?

        Right-wingers don’t even apprehend the questions in this context.

        They wonder, ‘why does this guy keep mentioning the obvious — that this is a White, male blog? Is there a point to that? What is he trying to say?’

        Carry on, clingers.

  7. I couldn’t pretend to be a law student, let alone a lawyer. So my uninformed take is purely that of an ordinary bloke whose common sense keeps tingling telling him something is amiss in Kagen’s furious screed.

    For example, the fact that this is an argument over the application of a law written 40 years ago, over the use of two ordinary burdens imposed in many states over decades is suspect – so ONLY NOW practices in states that been accepted for 40 years since has been “discovered” to activate the VRA ? A cynic might assume this is a contrived political issue, a “epiphany” of “equity justice” heretofore NONE found out of compliance or needing her bromidic readings. Unless Kagin has spent 40 years in a contained rage over anti-voter harvesting laws or requiring a person to vote in precinct, what is really at work. The excessive bashing of others for what she (and her fellow dissent) has accepted till the year of wokeness, smells quite wrong.

    My other ordinary bloke, commonsense observation is not her barbs but her theatrical opening pages…romantic appeals to grand platitudes and fuzzy tenants. After reading a couple of pages looking for the statutory meat, I laid it aside. I’ve found that opinions that start that way are covering for a less than robust argument and are going to disappoint as bad reasoning in the service of a noble cause…so to speak.

    So sure…in spite of her bashing and soap box oratory and a very convenient hot political moment in history, and barbs, she may have a great argument – one inadvertently ignored for 40 years against the other states (such as NC) that don’t permit vote harvesting and must, now and then, have had minor impact disparities.

    Methinks Kagen’s partisanship coming through loud and clear, with or without appreciation of her barbs.

    1. Life of Brian

      theatrical opening pages…romantic appeals to grand platitudes and fuzzy tenants. . . . I’ve found that opinions that start that way are covering for a less than robust argument and are going to disappoint as bad reasoning in the service of a noble cause…so to speak.

      Indeed. As the saying goes:

      If the facts are against you, argue the law.
      If the law is against you, argue the facts.
      If both the law and the facts are against you, yell like hell.

    2. Hank Ferrous

      Her barbs come across as petulant grousing from a sore loser who is convinced of her superiority. I like many of her stances on 4A, but overall I agree, she tends toward clannish and partisan law.

  8. Bruce Hayden

    Sorry. Kagan doesn’t get to make up her own facts, and the “facts” she cites from the Brennan institute were not part of the record. Determination of facts is the job of the trial court, and the standard of review for Kagan and the 9th Circuit is limited to plain error. There wasn’t any. The record before the Supreme Court was that voting in the wrong precinct was de minimis, regardless of race. We are talking about 99% of Blacks and Hispanics, and 99.5% of Whites, voting in the correct precinct. Moreover, she ignored that being limited to only voting in your own precinct is a long standing rule across the country, and was in place in much of the country when the federal statute was enacted. She ignored that many more ways to vote are now available, that ameliorate any possible disenfranchisement from precinct voting, than when that statute was enacted. She also ignores the state’s compelling state interest in reducing election fraud.

    Ballot harvesting has long been prohibited across the country in order to prevent the sort of fraud seen in CA when it was adopted by that case. Notably, the AZ law allows people with a personal relationship to a voter to assist them in voting. This includes family members, as well as care givers. What it prohibits is CA style third party ballot harvesting, which is ripe for abuse. Again, it should be noted that this sort of ballot harvesting has long been illegal throughout the country, including at the time the federal law at issue was enacted.

    Notably, the majority determined that election practices in common use around the country at that time are presumptively valid, with a stiff burden on plaintiffs to show them now to be discriminatory. And, of course, there was little, if any, actual evidence in the record showing that either contested provision was discriminatory.

    1. bernard11

      the sort of fraud seen in CA when it was adopted by that case.

      You were saying about making up facts?

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        The longer and more stridently right-wingers attempt to thwart the will of the American majority, defend the wrong side of history, and stick with a bigotry-and-backwardness platform in modern America, the more fierce the backlash will be when the liberal-libertarian majority overruns the clingers’ ramparts.

        I am content to let time sift this. Conservatives are welcome to make this as easy or difficult on themselves as they wish.

  9. J Norton 2

    But, to support your argument you ask us to accept as fact something Justice Alito made up–that “the size of any disparity matters.” As Kagan points out, this is not what the VRA says. The act prohibits any rule which results in a denial or abridgement of the right of “any citizen” because of race or color.

    As Prof. Blackman points out, Alito has rewritten the statute, something the conservatives on the court have promised they would not do.

  10. Intelligent Mr Toad

    My favorite SCOTUS justice. (Then again, I have always had a thing for Hunter-girls.)

    1. Don Nico

      Remeber is was Scalia who made her into a hunter

  11. Tilted

    I unintentionally flagged a comment to this post… my apologies. That seems too easy to (unintentionally) do and, inexplicably, there doesn’t seem to be an easy way to cancel an unintentional flagging or even notify the potential reviewer that the flagging was unintentional. Anyway, please disregard it.

