Poetry Tuesday!: "Листья" ("Leaves") by Fyodor Tyutchev

Here's "Листья" ("Leaves") (1830) by Fyodor Tyutchev (1803-1873). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) You can find an English translation here (see p. 68 of the PDF, or p. 21 of the internal page numbering).

Пусть сосны и ели

Всю зиму торчат,

В снега и метели

Закутавшись, спят, –

Их тощая зелень,

Как иглы ежа,

Хоть ввек не желтеет,

Но ввек не свежа…

For the rest of my "Sasha Reads" playlist, click here. Past poems are: