The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Hard to Deny the March of Time When …
my younger boy has gotten his driver's license.
Just happened today. Where have the years gone?
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Just happened today. Where have the years gone?
Victims of the FBI's constitutionally dubious raid say they've been told to come forward and identify themselves if they want their stuff back.
Trump imposed huge tariffs on imported steel and Biden is keeping them in place even as American businesses beg for relief.
The new framework aims to keep everyone learning at the same level for as long as possible.
"It feels like we've gone from tragedy to farce."
"I do not hold any bitterness toward anybody."