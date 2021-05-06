The Volokh Conspiracy

What does "equity" mean?

If you've ever wondered what "equity" means, as distinct from "law," here's a primer I recently posted on SSRN. It's called "A Student's Guide to the Meanings of Equity." Here is the abstract:

Equity remains a significant part of our legal system, but the different meanings of "equity" often cause confusion. This essay distinguishes three meanings of the term: the distinctive treatment of an exceptional case, a moral reading of the law, and the doctrines and remedies developed in the Court of Chancery. By distinguishing these meanings, carefully and without an excess of technicality, this essay illuminates a difficult but important part of law in the United States.

Samuel Bray is a Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

    It is unfortunately riveted into our law by the Seventh Amendment, which forces everyone to look into the workings of the British court system in the years going up to 1791. Stupidity? Madness?

