"Court-Packing Isn't Just a Bad Idea—It's Downright Unconstitutional"

An interesting column by Dan Schmutter in the New York Post today, arguing that, while Congress's setting the initial size of the Court was "necessary and proper" and thus allowed under the Necessary and Proper Clause, changing the size to change its decisions would not be:

Can it reasonably be said that court-packing, an act whose goal is to materially alter the balance of power in Washington for explicitly ideological ends, lies within "the letter and spirit of the Constitution" [quoting McCulloch v. Maryland]? Hardly. Rather, it is a frontal assault against the separation of powers—a value deeply ingrained in the Constitution.

Thus, even if court-packing might meet the loose definition of necessary, it is difficult to say that such an assertion of congressional power would qualify as necessary and proper.

That important limitation on the Necessary and Proper Clause remains valid today. As recently as 2012, in the ObamaCare case NFIB v. Sebelius, the high court held that Congress couldn't look to the Necessary and Proper Clause for the authority to enact the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate. (The government ultimately won the case because the court held that the mandate was a tax and was therefore within Congress' enumerated powers.) … In rejecting the government's position, the court explained that "such laws, which are not consistent with the letter and spirit of the Constitution, are not proper means for carrying into execution Congress' enumerated powers. Rather, they are, in the words of The Federalist, merely acts of usurpation which deserve to be treated as such."

I'm skeptical about the argument; it seems to me that if setting the size of a body is "necessary and proper," changing it (whatever the underlying motive) would be, too. But I thought this was an interesting argument, and worth passing along.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DaivdBehar
    April.29.2021 at 7:10 pm

    If the Supreme Court insists on making and on repealing laws, let it be the size of a legislature, like 500 Justice. Move it to a small government culture location like in the Midwest, where they have suffered under the Washington Commies.

    Exclude anyone who has passed 1L, because their intellect has been destroyed, and they are all now the d-word. Pick random members of the jury pool, or even bums puking in the streets for an immediate upgrade in the decisions and in the clarity of the writing. Make it an even number to avoid those awful 5-4 decisions.

    These goals can be achieved with a Judiciary Act.

