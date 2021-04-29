The Volokh Conspiracy

Connecticut Repeals Religious Exemption from Immunization Rules

Prof. Howard Friedman (Religion Clause) reports:

Yesterday Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed HB 6423 (full text) which eliminates the previously available religious exemption from the state's immunization requirements for school children. However, the new law allows children who have previously been granted a religious exemption to maintain the exemption, with certain exceptions for grade-school children.