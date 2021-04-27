The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Local Legalese Word of the Day: "Organicity"
What does it mean (as a legal term, not a medical one)? And where?
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
What does it mean (as a legal term, not a medical one)? And where?
The drive to punish dissenters from various orthodoxies is itself illiberal.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments next term in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett.
If public health scolds get their way, they will worsen the nation’s overcriminalization problem.
Spoiler: She was fine.