S. Ct. Will Consider Whether Second Amendment Protects Right to Carry Guns Outside the Home
The case is N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Corlett; you can read the petition and the other briefs here. The question presented is:
Whether the State's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.
The brief is from Paul Clement, a former U.S. Solicitor General, who will presumably also argue the case.