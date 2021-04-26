The Volokh Conspiracy

S. Ct. Will Consider Whether Second Amendment Protects Right to Carry Guns Outside the Home

|

The case is N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Corlett; you can read the petition and the other briefs here. The question presented is:

Whether the State's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.

The brief is from Paul Clement, a former U.S. Solicitor General, who will presumably also argue the case.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Aktenberg78
    April.26.2021 at 10:20 am

    Good. They also need to lay out the standard of review for all other laws, because the “two step” intermediate scrutiny being used by the lower courts is rational basis by another name.

  2. Bored Lawyer
    April.26.2021 at 10:22 am

    One other thing I hope they address is the tactic of changing a law at the last minute to avoid SCOTUS review. If you defend a law all the way to the Court of Appeals (or the highest court of a state), then you should not be able to change it at the last minute to avoid SCOTUS weighing in on it. That just promotes gamesmanship.

    1. Aktenberg78
      April.26.2021 at 10:26 am

      I don’t think that’s a concern here. The ridiculous rule NYC did an about face on was stupid and even the city/state didn’t really care about it. But NY/NJ/CA/MD are not going to allow ordinary people to carry guns voluntarily, they’d rather fight it to the death.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        April.26.2021 at 10:32 am

        They didn’t do a complete about face, though: Although they now permit you to transport the gun to someplace outside the city, you break the law if you stop anywhere along the way for any reason other than a traffic light. No stopping to use a bathroom, eat, refuel your vehicle. You must travel straight to, and straight back from, the destination in question.

      2. JohannesDinkle
        April.26.2021 at 10:51 am

        In CA it is by county. In my county the sheriff is pretty easy about handing out permits. In SF however, it is nearly impossible.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          April.26.2021 at 11:07 am

          Unless you give the SF Sheriff a little “something” on the side.

        2. Flight-ER-Doc
          April.26.2021 at 11:15 am

          ‘County by County’ is a 14th amendment violation.

          And some Sheriffs in California (SF, LA, counties in particular, San Jose City CoP, etc) issue permits only to significant donors.

          When I lived in California, I was a reserve sheriff’s deputy (for search and rescue)…graduated the academy and did patrols, the whole deal. The Sheriff at the time, however, would not allow reserve deputies to carry off duty, and would not issue CCW’s. Even to sworn law enforcement officers..

    2. Brett Bellmore
      April.26.2021 at 10:30 am

      They should be able to change it, even at the last minute, because you should always be permitted to cease violating rights.

      But it should be regarded as conceding the case against the law.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        April.26.2021 at 10:49 am

        The tactic should not be allowed. They can always change the law, but it shouldn’t change the decision

        1. Aktenberg78
          April.26.2021 at 10:51 am

          Correct. Even if the issue is moot, there’s no reason why the Supreme Court shouldn’t grant essentially what are declaratory judgments on constitutional issues, as the issue still exists in other states.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          April.26.2021 at 10:58 am

          It was the city that decided to get rid of the law, it was the Court that decided to let that moot the case. They didn’t have to do that, they wanted to do it.

          1. Flight-ER-Doc
            April.26.2021 at 11:19 am

            You say that like the court and the city are separated and independent.

            The city decides to change the law, the court moots the case, and then a new city administration decides that they liked it the old way – and the cycle, the lawfare, starts anew…The city doesn’t care – they don’t have to pay for it. The taxpayers do. The plaintiffs also pay for the effort and have to pay for their attorneys as well.

            1. Aktenberg78
              April.26.2021 at 11:22 am

              Meanwhile, “justice delayed is justice denied.” But that adage only applies to killing babies and anal sex.

      2. MikeM
        April.26.2021 at 11:01 am

        That’s an interesting suggestion, but I don’t think it quite works. It would be very challenging for a court to say what the law was by referring to the changed law. Better to simply say that the law can’t be changed strategically in an attempt to render a case moot and avoid an adverse judgment. It’s not a very different theory than a declaratory judgment: you’re under the threat that the state might infringe your rights at some point in the future because they’ve done it in the past.

        1. MikeM
          April.26.2021 at 11:02 am

          ** I meant this as a response to the comment: “But it should be regarded as conceding the case against the law.”

    3. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
      April.26.2021 at 11:03 am

      All a plaintiff needs to do to keep the case from being mooted is included a request for nominal damages. The plaintiff in the previous NY case failed to do so. I hope the plaintiff here has. (Though like others have said, I don’t think NY is going to voluntarily allow most of its residents to carry concealed (or open) to moot the case. They’d rather fight it all out here. It’s their last stand. Both sides should be nervous, but id be more nervous if I were on the gun control side.)

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.26.2021 at 10:26 am

    With this development, the issue of guns may become the favorite in the context of ‘which issue will most directly precipitate enlargement of the Supreme Court?’

    I continue to expect vote suppression to be the winner, though. That is seen as an existential issue by Republicans, making their severe missteps there nearly unavoidable.

    1. Aktenberg78
      April.26.2021 at 10:27 am

      You are Exhibit A as to why we need another Fort Sumter.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    April.26.2021 at 10:28 am

    About time they finally granted cert to one of these cases.

    1. mad_kalak
      April.26.2021 at 10:42 am

      I am very, very cautiously optimistic.

      1. Aktenberg78
        April.26.2021 at 10:50 am

        My concern is that without a standard of review, New York will institute a rule prohibiting carry on subways, or buses, basically meaning the right has no teeth in NYC.

        It’s not enough to rule that there is some general right to carry a gun in public. There needs to be a standard of review set out upon which all gun restrictions should be judged. Otherwise, they’ll restrict carry to guns that hold 5 rounds of rimfire only and will justify it on the basis of the two step intermediate scrutiny.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        April.26.2021 at 10:51 am

        I am, by nature, pessimistic. They’ve turned away many good 2nd amendment test cases since Heller, which should have been slam dunks if they meant the ruling to stand.

        True, Barrett only took office late last year, and maybe restoration of 2nd amendment rights to non-violent ‘felons’ was a bridge too far. So I suppose there’s a little bit of hope for a win here.

        If we do win, I predict Roberts will only join the majority in order to be able to assign the decision. Probably to himself, so he can minimize the holding.

        1. Aktenberg78
          April.26.2021 at 10:53 am

          It’s also possible that they intend to institute a standard of review that will lead to the ability of some non-violent felons to challenge the restrictions after. I don’t think we’ll get strict scrutiny, but the blanket ban on felons doesn’t even survive a real intermediate scrutiny.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            April.26.2021 at 11:06 am

            If they were that concerned about upholding the 2nd amendment, they had plenty of opportunities in the last few years, and they passed them all up. And it only takes 4 votes to grant cert.

            My expectation is that nobody on either side trusted Roberts. This case was only taken because the pro-2nd group no longer need his vote to form a majority, and so felt it was safe to grant cert on something.

            But if they were open to restoration of rights to non-violent felons, they had several cases where they could do it directly, and no law bars them from taking more than one case implicating a particular right. So one of the pro-2nd group didn’t want to do that.

            I suppose it’s possible that they might declare a strict scrutiny standard of review that’s actually strict scrutiny, not just a gussied up rational review. Roberts would join the majority to prevent that.

            Hm: What happens if the Chief justice pens a ‘majority’ decision with 5 members of the majority joining a dissenting opinion? Does that make the dissent controlling?

            1. Aktenberg78
              April.26.2021 at 11:19 am

              I agree Roberts was the problem, but I’m jut saying I wouldn’t count out the felon ban just yet.

              It wouldn’t so much be a dissenting opinion, but a concurring opinion. If a concurring opinion has 5 votes, does it effectively become the majority opinion?

        2. mad_kalak
          April.26.2021 at 11:02 am

          My optimistic side means that they will come out in favor of “may issue” and just take a single slice of the loaf, that is, rule that self-defense is a valid reason for a may issue permit to be given…but that’s it, leaving the rest of the regulatory structure in place. This is essentially what they did with Heller.

          When are they going to take a case that rules on “arms in common use” another of Heller’s stupid dicta phases that has taken on a life of its own?

          1. Brett Bellmore
            April.26.2021 at 11:07 am

            I hate “in common use”, because it essentially licenses banning any advance in firearms technology, since advances can’t start out in common use.

          2. Aktenberg78
            April.26.2021 at 11:20 am

            That’s a distinction without a difference though. The fight from that point on would be about what levels of burden they can impose. For example, an 8 hour class? A 16 hour class? A 40 hour class? $1,000 in fees?

        3. Armchair Lawyer
          April.26.2021 at 11:04 am

          So, how does the holding get minimized?

          People have the right to carry a gun, unloaded and in a lock box, in their own car on public roads?

          Or can that be extended to being able to carry such an unloaded gun, in a lock box, on public sidewalks?

          1. Brett Bellmore
            April.26.2021 at 11:13 am

            “GRANTED LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING QUESTION: WHETHER THE STATE’S DENIAL OF PETITIONERS’ APPLICATIONS FOR CONCEALED-CARRY LICENSES FOR SELF-DEFENSE VIOLATED THE SECOND AMENDMENT.”

            Probably by declaring that self-defense is a valid basis for issuing such a license, but setting an intermediate standard of review, not strict scrutiny.

            1. Armchair Lawyer
              April.26.2021 at 11:22 am

              Ouch. So, in essence saying concealed carry is a “may issue” in law, but in practice it can still be a “No issue”?

            2. Aktenberg78
              April.26.2021 at 11:23 am

              The question really has very little to do with what the holding will be, and what the instructions to the lower courts will be.

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    April.26.2021 at 10:50 am

    Looks like Josh will be happy.

  6. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
    April.26.2021 at 11:09 am

    Cue screams of anger from that CRTCNichols guy. From what I can tell by his posts, he may fashion himself a Wyatt Earp type guy (not saying LARPer), who finds it highly dishonorable to carry concealed. Not sure if he would insist on a duel at 10 paces to handle a perceived slight to his honor. In any event, I suspect we’ll see a “real men only open carry” amicus brief somewhere in the mix. Should be a fun case to watch.

  7. apedad
    April.26.2021 at 11:11 am

    I thought the SC decided this case was moot in April 2020.

    What changed that the Court now says, yeah we’ll decide this?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      April.26.2021 at 11:13 am

      This is a different case. The one mooted had to do with transporting firearms out of NYC.

  8. Martinned
    April.26.2021 at 11:20 am

    Am I crazy or does the headline not fit the story? Given the possibility of open carry, the issue of concealed carry licences strikess me as being something completely different than “whether the 2nd amendment protects the right to carry guns outside the home”.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      April.26.2021 at 11:32 am

      That title is the issue presented SCOTUS used. Yeah it doesn’t quite fit … why this is the vehicle SCOTUS choose when there have been clearer ones over the past decade is beyond me.

      I think the issue here is NY still denies a permit even if you need one for self-defense. You have to present a higher standard to show you are in danger.

