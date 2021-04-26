Poetry Monday!: "The Four Friends" by A.A. Milne

Here's "The Four Friends" from When We Were Very Young (1924) by A.A. Milne (1882-1956), the author of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories. (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)

Ernest was an elephant, a great big fellow,

Leonard was a lion with a six-foot tail,

George was a goat, and his beard was yellow,

And James was a very small snail….

