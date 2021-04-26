The Volokh Conspiracy
Poetry Monday!: "The Four Friends" by A.A. Milne
"Ernest was an elephant, a great big fellow, / Leonard was a lion with a six-foot tail, / George was a goat, and his beard was yellow, / And James was a very small snail...."
Here's "The Four Friends" from When We Were Very Young (1924) by A.A. Milne (1882-1956), the author of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories. (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)
Ernest was an elephant, a great big fellow,
Leonard was a lion with a six-foot tail,
George was a goat, and his beard was yellow,
And James was a very small snail….
