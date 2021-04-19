The Volokh Conspiracy

SPECIAL Poetry Monday!: "Romance de la luna, luna" by Federico García Lorca (Spanish)

"La luna vino a la fragua / con su polisón de nardos. / El niño la mira, mira. / El niño la está mirando...."

This continues my 100-YouTube-subscriber celebration. (As of right now, I have 128 subscribers; my YouTube channel mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)

The poems I've read on YouTube so far have been, more or less, 2/3 in English, 1/6 in French, 1/6 in Russian, and last week's was in German. This week, I'm doing a Spanish poem, "Romance de la luna, luna" ("Ballad of the Moon Moon") by Federico García Lorca (1898-1936), a poem that was published as part of his collection "Romancero gitano" ("Gypsy Ballads") in 1928. (Translation here, and there are some musical arrangements here and here.)

La luna vino a la fragua
con su polisón de nardos.
El niño la mira, mira.
El niño la está mirando.
En el aire conmovido
mueve la luna sus brazos
y enseña, lúbrica y pura,
sus senos de duro estaño.

