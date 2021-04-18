Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) Faculty Legal Defense Fund

This was announced last month, but I'm afraid I somehow missed that at the time. Here's the story from Ron Collins' First Amendment News:

FIRE is also looking for experienced local lawyers who can help, and will be able to pay them. (The Fund is being supported by the Stanton Foundation.) And it has set up a hotline, (254) 500-FLDF (3533), for faculty who need help, though they can also submit materials via FIRE's web site.

FIRE has of course long supported students, including through litigation; now it's even better equipped to support faculty as well.