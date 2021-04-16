The Volokh Conspiracy

"Governments [May Be Constitutionally Obligated] to Provide 'Vaccine Passports'"

An interesting short article from Prof. Kevin Cope (Virginia) and my UCLA colleague Prof. Alexander Stremitzer (also at ETH Zurich). An excerpt:

In general, governments can restrict certain fundamental rights only if no less-restrictive alternatives exist for accomplishing the same objectives. In countries like Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, this argument holds generally under the so-called "proportionality test." In the United States, governments may not tread on fundamental rights unless the policy is "the least restrictive means" to achieve a "compelling" government interest…..

Throughout 2020, when temporary bans on certain high-risk, non-essential activities like high-density religious services, political rallies, public dining, theater attendance, and international travel were challenged, they generally (though not always) passed constitutional muster. For good reason, national legal systems tend to defer to officials' policy judgements when it comes to combating public-health crises. And indeed, many of those measures represented the best available means to slow the virus.

As we approach wider vaccine availability, however, that is no longer the case. Now, facilitating mass immunity—and exempting the immunized from restrictions—is not only the least liberty-restricting method for ending the pandemic through herd immunity, but the most effective one….

  1. Don Nico
    April.16.2021 at 11:47 am

    Certainly the text presented makes no decent rational for the lede

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    April.16.2021 at 11:47 am

    Maybe someone can help me out here, but I sonr understand the general opposition to vaccine passports as a concept.

    Sure, if they last forever and restrictions last forever, that is a problem. But for now, allowing people who took the vaccine to, for example, attend concerts unmasked, that is a dramatic shift in favor of liberty. As of right now, they can’t!

    1. Dilan Esper
      April.16.2021 at 11:58 am

      Aa CATO institute points out, it even benefits the anti-vaxxers in some instances. If a vaccine passport gets you into the non-distanced part of the restaurant, that opens more of the diatanced seats up.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        April.16.2021 at 12:16 pm

        Modern, educated Americans might prefer establishments that do not offer “distanced seats.”

    2. Rossami
      April.16.2021 at 12:06 pm

      The general opposition is based on the historically-justified assumption that they (and the restrictions) will last forever and that they will create a precedent for ever more intrusive “papers please” requirements.

      Yes, they are liberty-enabling in the very shortest term but they create a high risk of liberty infringement in the longer term.

    3. KCar
      April.16.2021 at 12:07 pm

      “Sure, if they last forever”

      They will

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        April.16.2021 at 12:17 pm

        You seem disaffected, KCar. All of this damned progress, science, inclusiveness, education, modernity, and reason got you down?

    4. Krychek_2
      April.16.2021 at 12:08 pm

      Because it’s not fair that responsible people who do what they can to protect themselves and others from the disease should have special privileges not given to irresponsible dolts whose superstition, contrariness, laziness, or whatever else was more important to them than being responsible citizens.

      1. Aladdin's Carpet
        April.16.2021 at 12:16 pm

        I agree!

        It is really really stupid that people like me, who got vaccinated because all the scientific evidence points 100% in that direction as a thing you should do, continue to have to put up with this bullshit.

        And even if restrictions were released tomorrow, older people will still feel unsafe so less events and parties will happen because of that, so even if tomorrow the government decided screw it we are done, liberty is still impaired as long as a credible fear exists. The easiest way to remove that fear is to allow people show they aren’t at risk and get special privileges.

        And this doesn’t have to be government run, a private corporation could voluntarily choose to accept them or not.

    5. Armchair Lawyer
      April.16.2021 at 12:08 pm

      Now, do the same for a political rally.

      Some people have liberty. Others are denied that liberty.

  3. Dilan Esper
    April.16.2021 at 11:48 am

    +1

    I think that many of the childish anti-vaxxers will at some point run into something they want to do that requires a vaccine, and they will shut up and get the shots.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      April.16.2021 at 12:10 pm

      So…you’re going to make your constitutional rights, like right to assembly, dependent on getting a shot in the arm?

      What next? You need a vaccine to vote?

      1. mad_kalak
        April.16.2021 at 12:16 pm

        Does this vaccine passport for the right to vote include a photo ID? Would it have to be presented in person? Would it preclude mail in voting, the biggest contributor to voter fraud according to Jimmy Carter?

        I might just support it then.

    2. Don Nico
      April.16.2021 at 12:17 pm

      Dilan,

      I am a advocate of all but the medically counterindicated to get a vaccine.
      However, I fail to see how a mandated COVID-ID is a necessity when we still have no idea of the duration of immunity, when more transmissible and more virulent variants are appearing and when the media of such an ID are either a smartphone app OR a difficult to forge document physically akin to a US passport (with similar penalties of forgery). If booster shots are periodically, the “passport” would need pages for the annual visas.

      What we are speaking of is far more intrusive on liberty that a national ID that the US public has opposed for decades or even a national voter ID. If the very presence of the latter is a de facto discrimination against the disadvantaged the COVID passport is more so.

      Just to avoid the expected retorts, I admit that if my favored airline required a physical certification of my vaccine status. I would promptly get such a certification as long as it did not require my carrying a smart phone.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    April.16.2021 at 11:55 am

    Well, the latest is that this is going to be like the flu shot where we are going to need annual (or semi-annual) booster shots.

    Which then raises the issue of the compelling interest justifying ANY restriction on liberty, other than the fascist desire of bureaucrats to control the lives of other people.

    New Hampshire no longer requires masks as of today 🙂

    1. Dilan Esper
      April.16.2021 at 11:59 am

      There’s no imposition on liberty. Jacobson was rightly decided. Everyone should just get their shots.

      1. Rossami
        April.16.2021 at 12:08 pm

        Jacobson did not decide what you apparently think it did.

      2. Kazinski
        April.16.2021 at 12:12 pm

        No, not everyone should get shots.

        My mother is 93, and has had allergic reactions to vaccinations in the past, she has decided she doesn’t want to risk it. My son is young and healthy, and he isn’t at risk from covid, and he doesn’t want to get the vaccine either.

        The point is to get to herd immunity, 65-70% is good enough, thru both vaccinations and natural immunity.

        If you are worried about covid then you get vaccinated.

    2. Ben_
      April.16.2021 at 12:01 pm

      Don’t believe news stories about the future. You will either need a booster shot or not. Just wait and see.

  5. Ben_
    April.16.2021 at 11:59 am

    It will be very hard to prove that any restrictions at all on vaccinated people accomplish anything, let alone that they accomplish a “compelling government interest”.

  6. Kazinski
    April.16.2021 at 12:04 pm

    1984 wasn’t written as a how to manual.

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    April.16.2021 at 12:07 pm

    That (vaccine passports) is a dangerous idea, filled with potential major issues.

    Right now, we require proof of vaccination of a near universally available vaccine (typically measles) for a relatively limited number of items. International travel, school enrollment, some employment.

    But proposing to need “vaccine passports” for a wide range of issues is…stunning. More so for a vaccine that isn’t universally available. Let’s go with one example, “political rallies.”

    Right now, if you want to go to a political rally, you just go. You don’t need ID. You don’t need citizenship. You just go.

    Now, imagine requiring a “vaccine passport”. Perhaps there is a MAGA rally in DC. Or a BLM rally in Alabama. The cops decide they need to pull over everyone who goes to that rally. They all need to be checked for their “vaccine passport”. And if they don’t have it…they get arrested. Because the vaccine passport is required.

    What’s that? You weren’t one of the privileged groups who got early access? Turns out you don’t get to assert your right to political assembly. Only those lucky enough to get the vaccine now have that right. What’s that? You’re somewhat skeptical of the vaccine due to past testing? Turns out you lose your right to demonstrate politically.

    That’s just the beginning of the potential issues.

  8. M L
    April.16.2021 at 12:14 pm

    Vaccination Passports: The Cornerstone of a Totalitarian State

    Ushering China’s Social Credit System into America.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/04/vaccination-passports-cornerstone-totalitarian-matthew-vadum/

  9. Brett Bellmore
    April.16.2021 at 12:14 pm

    I’m pretty sure the least liberty restricting approach is to just forget the whole idea.

    First, there’s squat in the way of proof that lockdowns, masks, and social distancing actually accomplished anything substantial.

    Second, once the people who are actually concerned about Covid have been able to vaccinate, the only people at risk are the people voluntarily assuming the risk. Protecting people from themselves is not a compelling government interest in a free society.

    Third, I’ve already had Covid. And, honestly, I’ve had worse head colds. Why should I get vaccinated? Every indication I’ve seen is that government is planning on pretending natural immunity isn’t a real thing, and that only vaccines actually make you immune to anything. Maybe that flies for ‘rational basis’, which doesn’t actually require that the basis of a law be rational, but a false basis for a law ought to be fatal under strict scrutiny.

    Finally, every indication is that we’re not talking about a simple card, or a stamp on your driver’s license, that you can just show somebody and you’re good. Every implementation I’ve heard them talking about amounted to a combined total tracing system and ready made opportunity to roll out social credit scoring.

    That makes this my line in the sand. A lot of people’s line in the sand.

  10. Kazinski
    April.16.2021 at 12:15 pm

    Vaccine passports are inevitable for international travel, especially for 3rd world countries where vaccines are not available or they are using less effective vaccines.

    But there is no need to use them domestically.

