The solution for weak wireless signals upstairs: A USB WiFi adaptor with a 6-inch antenna

This device has worked much better than mesh networks and repeaters.

In my home, the router is located on the north side of the first floor. The signal on the south side of the second floor is very inconsistent. Zoom calls are tricky, because at random intervals, the signal drops. I've tried different approaches to fix it.

Xfinity, my ISP, sells XFi pods. You plug these pods throughout the house to create something of a mesh network. You are supposed to be able to seamlessly move throughout the network without losing a signal. But these devices created other glitches. Consistently, my phone would connect to one pod, disconnect to another, and then reconnect. It was a constant struggle. I got rid of them.

Then I bought a WiFi range extender. I placed it on the south side of the first floor. The signal became stronger on the second floor, but intermittently cut out. I suspect there is some interference with neighboring networks. (There are about a dozen in my immediate area).

My most recent solution seems to have done the trick: an external USB adapter with a six-inch antenna. Now I can connect a laptop upstairs to the router downstairs. So far, the signal has not dropped. This device is not practicable for smart phones or tablets, but it works well for a laptop. I keep it plugged into the USB hub, so I can automatically connect to the network when I plug in. This device is also much cheaper than everything else I've tried. The adaptor is only $17.

Consistently, students complain about weak wifi signals in different part of their homes. This cheap device may provide a solution.

  1. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
    April.14.2021 at 12:03 am

    Ever since I got an Orbi several years ago, I haven’t dealt with poor/dropped signals at home. I don’t have a huge house, but I think that type of mesh router system works well. 10 years ago, I used a powerline adapter to extend my traditional router through the electrical outlets. Worked ok, but not as well as my Orbi now. I have a hard time believing a USB antenna works better than an Orbi or Eros or whatever they’re called. (FWIW, my cable Internet produces consistent download speeds in the 180Mbps range.)

  2. jjsaz
    April.14.2021 at 12:14 am

    Can you run ethernet to that area? If so, Ubiquiti makes access points and routers that work seamlessly across 6,000 sq. ft. Over two buildings with never a dropped connection.

    1. Dan Holzrichter
      April.14.2021 at 12:27 am

      This is what i would also reccomend. Ubiquity access points are cheap and work well. I have 5 of them setup and it works seamlesy between the house, pool, inlaw house and workshop which is about 100 yards down a hill. Bite the bullet and get a few ethernet drops in the house.

  3. KiwiLib
    April.14.2021 at 12:39 am

    Company’s office in Melbourne went from being literally the only building in the area to being surrounded by 200+ apartments and associated WiFi networks. And suffered similar issues with drop outs.

    Ended up getting the most powerful Ruckus WiFi units I could find and putting them in. Now all the surrounding apartments have issues, but we never do. As the first occupants of the area I feel no shame in crowding them out.

