The 2020 Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Semifinal Rounds
The top 24 teams argued Torres v. Madrid.
This past weekend, we hosted the semifinal rounds for the Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. We will announce the advancing teams shortly. Here, I would like to thank all of the judges who volunteered their time: John Sparks, Ryan Brown, Christopher Riaño, Jen Deibel, Samantha Vajskop, Curtis Herbert, and Rebecca Taibleson. We are especially grateful to Deputy SG Taibleson, who argued Torres, and prevailed!
Match #1
|
Petitioner: Team 8006
|
Respondent: Team 7860
Match #2
|
Petitioner: Team 7872
|
Respondent: Team 7852
Match #3
|
Petitioner: Team 8018
|
Respondent: Team 7890
Match #4
|
Petitioner: Team 7881
|
Respondent: Team 8022
Match #5
|
Petitioner: Team 7859
|
Respondent: Team 7988
Match #6
|
Petitioner: Team 7847
|
Respondent: Team 7856
Match #7
|
Petitioner: Team 7899
|
Respondent: Team 7875
Match #8
|
Petitioner: Team 7855
|
Respondent: Team 7976
Match #9
|
Petitioner: Team 7987
|
Respondent: Team 8007
Match #10
|
Petitioner: Team 8017
|
Respondent: Team 8023
Match #11
|
Petitioner: Team 7974
|
Respondent: Team 7810
Match #12
|
Petitioner: Team 7857
|
Respondent: Team 7476