The 2020 Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Semifinal Rounds

The top 24 teams argued Torres v. Madrid.

This past weekend, we hosted the semifinal rounds for the Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. We will announce the advancing teams shortly. Here, I would like to thank all of the judges who volunteered their time: John Sparks, Ryan Brown, Christopher Riaño, Jen Deibel, Samantha Vajskop, Curtis Herbert, and Rebecca Taibleson. We are especially grateful to Deputy SG Taibleson, who argued Torres, and prevailed!

Match #1

Petitioner: Team 8006

  • School: West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
  • Students: Rithika Iyengar and Siddharth Satish
  • Location: Plainsboro Township, New Jersey
  • Petitioner Brief
  • Preliminary Round

Match #2

Petitioner: Team 7872

Match #3

Petitioner: Team 8018

Match #4

Petitioner: Team 7881

Match #5

Petitioner: Team 7859

Match #6

Petitioner: Team 7847

Match #7

Petitioner: Team 7899

Match #8

Petitioner: Team 7855

Match #9

Petitioner: Team 7987

 

Respondent: Team 8007

  • School: West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
  • Students: Akshat Agarwal and Jonathan Hu
  • Location: Plainsboro Township, New Jersey
  • Respondent Brief
Match #10

Petitioner: Team 8017

Match #11

Petitioner: Team 7974

 

Match #12

Petitioner: Team 7857

