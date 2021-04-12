The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #23: Second Amendment I and Leaseholds I

DC v. Heller

|

Class 23: Second Amendment—I

  • District of Columbia v. Heller (1657-1680) / (931-954)
  • Supplement: Chapter 60

Class 23: Leaseholds I: Leasehold Estates

  • The Term of Years, 461-462
  • The Periodic Tenancy, 462
  • Problems, 462
  • Tenancy at Will, 463
  • Garner v. Gerrish, 463-465
  • Questions, 465-467
  • Tenancy at Sufferance: Holdovers, 467-468
  • The Lease, 468-471
  • Selection of Tenants, 471-478