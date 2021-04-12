The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Classes #23: Second Amendment I and Leaseholds I
DC v. Heller
Class 23: Second Amendment—I
- District of Columbia v. Heller (1657-1680) / (931-954)
- Supplement: Chapter 60
Class 23: Leaseholds I: Leasehold Estates
- The Term of Years, 461-462
- The Periodic Tenancy, 462
- Problems, 462
- Tenancy at Will, 463
- Garner v. Gerrish, 463-465
- Questions, 465-467
- Tenancy at Sufferance: Holdovers, 467-468
- The Lease, 468-471
- Selection of Tenants, 471-478