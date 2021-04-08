The Volokh Conspiracy

Self-Defense

Stand Your Ground on Track to Adoption in North Dakota

|

The N.D. House passed it 77-16, and today the Senate passed it 35-10, though with some changes that the House will have to consider. If it passes, this will leave only 12 states as duty-to-retreat states:

  • Eastern Seaboard: MD, DE, NJ, NY, CT, RI, MA, ME.
  • Midwest: WI, MN, NE.
  • West: HI.

Pennsylvania does impose a duty to retreat when you're faced with an attacker who is not displaying or using a weapon "readily or apparently capable of lethal use"; but since most threats of death or serious bodily injury tend to come from people who have such weapons, or are physically restraining you in a way that prevents a safe retreat, I view the Pennsylvania rule as being more on the stand-your-ground side.

For more on what all this means, see this post.

  1. Queen Amalthea
    April.8.2021 at 5:00 pm

    Al Swearengen’s state is just getting around to this? There is no God (or Devil?).

    1. buckleup
      April.8.2021 at 5:44 pm

      It took you a lot of mental gymnastics and contortions to come up with that tortured analogy.

  2. DaivdBehar
    April.8.2021 at 5:06 pm

    We are sick of you pro-criminal lawyers. Criminals are clients. Victims are not, and may rot, you skunks.

    All law abiding citizens should conceal carry. If they fail to fire on the violent criminal, they should be fined $100.

  3. Sebastian Cremmington
    April.8.2021 at 5:11 pm

    If Wisconsin has SYG how can the prosecutor bring murder charges against Rittenhouse???

    1. John F. Carr
      April.8.2021 at 5:28 pm

      According to the criminal complaint, he shot one unarmed man, another man who was armed with a skateboard and may have been trying to take his gun, and a third man who was armed with a gun but not aiming it. Whether any of these were legitimate self-defense is a question for the jury.

      I have not followed the case closely and the facts at trial may not match the facts alleged by the prosecutor.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        April.8.2021 at 5:44 pm

        There is video and the Washington Post had an exhaustive account of what transpired—the first guy was suicidal and it seems pretty obvious it was a “suicide by cop” incident—so he saw a guy with a gun and attacked the guy wanting Rittenhouse to kill him…but Rittenhouse retreated before killing him so at some point SYG or self defense would kick in. The second guy was an imbecile that was Darwinned out of existence and that would qualify as SYG or self defense because once again he attacked a guy with a gun. The shooting of the third guy is the only potential crime and that guy isn’t dead and so obviously that can’t be a “murder” charge. The prosecutor should be disbarred for unethical conduct if you ask me because no reasonable prosecutor could believe a “murder” took place.

        1. Noscitur a sociis
          April.8.2021 at 6:16 pm

          What does any of that have to do with stand your ground vs. a duty to retreat?

  4. captcrisis
    April.8.2021 at 5:20 pm

    “Stand your ground” forces everyone to buy a gun. Again — once again — your position dovetails nicely with the gun manufacturers’.

    1. MP
      April.8.2021 at 5:32 pm

      forces

      You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

    2. Flight-ER-Doc
      April.8.2021 at 5:35 pm

      Anyway I parse your claim, it is nonsensical.

      And states with duty to retreat have both home invasions, and murders…

    3. Roman Moroni
      April.8.2021 at 5:41 pm

      I’m not a lawyer but I’m pretty sure “stand your ground” is not a legal mandate. You can still run away if you want.

    4. Noscitur a sociis
      April.8.2021 at 5:42 pm

      What do you think “stand your ground” means, exactly?

  5. Eric VonSalzen
    April.8.2021 at 5:30 pm

    Personally, if I were faced with a threat and was certain that I could retreat in complete safety (along with any other innocent persons involved), that’s what I would prefer to do, rather than take a human life. The problem is, you just don’t know for sure, in that instant when you have to decide, whether you and others can safely retreat or not. If you try to retreat, and it turns out you can’t do so safely, you and those you are responsible for will die. The “duty to retreat” states empower prosecutors and juries who weren’t there to second guess the decision you had to make under severe stress. Although “stand your ground” sounds macho (which is why leftists don’t like it) it’s actually the rule that best recognizes the uncertainty of decision-making in stressful circumstances.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.8.2021 at 5:50 pm

      Well said. My problem with duty to retreat is that it takes the onus onto the law abiding from the law breaker. No one should relish killing another (I’ve little doubt many here would be of a different mind), but this is an unfair shift.

  6. Flight-ER-Doc
    April.8.2021 at 5:34 pm

    12 states to stay the hell out of.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.8.2021 at 5:39 pm

    Gun advocates may come to regret shoot-’em-up laws, which seem likely to intensify the mainstream backlash against gun nuttery.

    1. buckleup
      April.8.2021 at 5:45 pm

      Nope.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        April.8.2021 at 5:53 pm

        You see the clingers turning the tide of the culture war? Has it occurred already, in your judgment? Is it imminent? What is the persuasive argument that overcomes the evidence indicating that the culture war will continue along its traditional trajectory — or perhaps intensify, as the backwaters continue to empty and our society continues to become less religious, less White, less rural, less intolerant, and less backward?

    2. Roman Moroni
      April.8.2021 at 5:59 pm

      AK, my question to you pertains to this and to a comment you made on another gun control thread. You imply that failure to give in on what the gun controllers call “reasonable restrictions” will increase the chances of losing all “reasonable” gun rights?

      I’m I understanding your position accurately?

      If so let’s walk through this on an issue that we probably agree on. I’m as pro choice as you can get. So in order to get the anti-abortionists to abandon their position that “all abortion is murder,” is my best strategy to give on the areas that they tell me are “reasonable” abortion restrictions? Like a cooling off period from when someone wants an abortion to when they get one, or making sure the doctor has hospital privileges, or letting the abortion-prohibitionists decide what a reasonable point in the pregnancy is to obtain an abortion?

      I don’t see how this is the best strategy to stave off abortion prohibition or achieve what I believe is the greatest net good. If anything, the more you give in to prohibitionists the more you slide the “reasonable” scale to prohibition.

  8. dwb68
    April.8.2021 at 6:13 pm

    I think its a little more nuanced than simply “duty to retreat” states. For example, in MD, I don’t have to retreat if I am being robbed. And if I am threatened with a gun, any avenue of retreat is impossible anyway since I cannot run at 900 feet per second. In my mind being robbed and being threatened with a gun cover 95% of the (bad) situations I expect to find myself in outside my house in any case. So, Maryland is, for my purposes, a de facto stand your ground state.

    Also, Maryland is a common law state and self defense has never been codified in statute as it has elsewhere. All that means is that legal bills are higher. But Maryland is, in fact, a “castle doctrine state.”

    I find the debate over “stand your ground” to be more heat than light. If Maryland today codified “stand your ground” I would not really perceive much change.

  9. cMh
    April.8.2021 at 6:15 pm

    At least 12 > 0.

