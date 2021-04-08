Stand Your Ground on Track to Adoption in North Dakota

The N.D. House passed it 77-16, and today the Senate passed it 35-10, though with some changes that the House will have to consider. If it passes, this will leave only 12 states as duty-to-retreat states:

Eastern Seaboard: MD, DE, NJ, NY, CT, RI, MA, ME.

Midwest: WI, MN, NE.

West: HI.

Pennsylvania does impose a duty to retreat when you're faced with an attacker who is not displaying or using a weapon "readily or apparently capable of lethal use"; but since most threats of death or serious bodily injury tend to come from people who have such weapons, or are physically restraining you in a way that prevents a safe retreat, I view the Pennsylvania rule as being more on the stand-your-ground side.

