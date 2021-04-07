The Volokh Conspiracy
Classes #21: Establishment Clause II and Marital Property III
McCreary County v. ACLU and Van Orden v. Perry
First Amendment Class 21: Establishment Clause II
- McCreary County v. ACLU (1638-1649) / (910-921)
- Van Orden v. Perry (1649-1655) / (921-928)
Property II: Marital Property III – Community Property
- Community Property, 447-449
- Common-Law Concurrent Interests, 449-450
- Problem, 450
- Management of Community Property, 450-451
- Problem, 451-452
- Mixing Community with Separate Property, 452
- Problems, 452-453
- Migrating Couples, 453-454
- Problem, 454
- Texas Marital Property Law
- Rights of Domestic Partners, 454-456