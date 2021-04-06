The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

When Will The "Deep Cleanings" Stop?

CDC: "The risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the fomite transmission route is ... generally less than 1 in 10,000."

|

Over the past year, we have learned a lot about COVID-19. Many of the things we thought in the early days proved to be entirely wrong. For a period, the government said healthy people should not wear face masks. Now we should wear two masks! It is entirely unclear where the six-foot rule came from. It is still not clear if the six-foot rule makes any sense. And it is very, very hard to transmit COVID by touching a surface. Remember "fomites"? Last year, I would routinely let my Amazon packages sit outside over night. I even washed plastic bags. There were massive shortages of Lysol wipes. Hand sanitizer could not be found. None of these steps, it now appears, were necessary. The CDC now reports that transmission via touching "fomites" is very, very unlikely.

 Findings of these studies suggest that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the fomite transmission route is low, and generally less than 1 in 10,000, which means that each contact with a contaminated surface has less than a 1 in 10,000 chance of causing an infection

Last March, almost all workplaces began to perform "deep cleanings." Some (but not all) airlines would sterilize planes between each flight. This process was very expensive, and time-consuming. And may have had little use. The CDC advises that simple disinfectants are enough. And some of the mistings used on planes may actually be not safe:

To substantially inactivate SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces, the surface must be treated with a disinfectant productexternal icon registered with the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) List Nexternal icon or technology that has been shown to be effective against the virus 22. Disinfectant products might also contain cleaning agents, so they are designed to clean by both removing soil and inactivating microbes. Cleaners and disinfectants should be used safely, following the manufacturer guidance. There have been increases in poisonings and injuries from unsafe use of cleaners and disinfectants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic 23. Some types of disinfection applications, particularly those including fogging or misting, are neither safe nor effective for inactivating the virus unless properly used 24.

Moreover, there is no need for disinfecting general community areas. Soap and water are enough:

Surface disinfection has been shown to be effective for preventing secondary transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between an infected person and other people within households 25. However, there is little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites. In public spaces and community settings, available epidemiological data and QMRA studies indicate that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites is low—compared with risks from direct contact, droplet transmission or airborne transmission 8, 9. Routine cleaning performed effectively with soap or detergent, at least once per day, can substantially reduce virus levels on surface. When focused on high-touch surfaces, cleaning with soap or detergent should be enough to further reduce the relatively low transmission risk from fomites in situations when there has not been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 indoors

At some point the deep cleanings will stop.

NEXT: Get ready for religious-based objections to employer vaccine mandates

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.6.2021 at 1:15 pm

    Now do widespread, systematic voter fraud.

    Or Obama’s birth certificate.

    1. Brian Thomas
      April.6.2021 at 1:32 pm

      Okay.

      “At some point people believing these stupid conspiracy theories will stop.”

      1. Queen Amalthea
        April.6.2021 at 1:42 pm

        The Republican Party has basically gone from a mainstream of small government types with a conspiracy fringe to a mainstream of conspiracy theorists with a small government fringe.

  2. M L
    April.6.2021 at 1:23 pm

    Imagine my surprise that the CDC was wrong and full of baloney yet again. Not! How many man-hours wasted?

    Actually, they changed the 6 foot rule to 3 feet now (for schools only I think). It’s all made-up.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      April.6.2021 at 1:33 pm

      Look at the bright side . . . less time worrying about the CDC, more time to search for Obama’s birth certificate!

    2. Darth Chocolate
      April.6.2021 at 1:53 pm

      I have made good money doing “deep cleaning” followed by fogging. Panic means profit. Followed all the CDC guidelines, used List N disinfecting agents, proper PPE (to protect us from the chemicals, not from COVID).

      Insurance rates went through the roof for companies who did this sort of work. Not for any real risk, but for perceived risk. Again, bullshit.

      Then the lawyers who wrote specific contracts to indemnify the companies doing the work against lawsuits and charging an arm and a leg all the while. Yet more bullshit.

      Knew it was all pseudoscience bullshit all along. I have been trained as an engineer and have done significant work with safety systems, hazard identification, and risk analysis.

      But if people are going to pay me good money to make their employees “feel safe”, who am I to argue? And they are willing to pay big bucks to make that happen.

      For example, yesterday I did a job that took me a total of 1.5 hours, including travel time, and netted me almost $700.

      That’s lawyer money right there for the taking!

      1. M L
        April.6.2021 at 2:15 pm

        I love it. Good work.

  3. Longtobefree
    April.6.2021 at 1:25 pm

    “It is still not clear if the six-foot rule makes any sense.”

    It is absolutely clear it makes no sense, but no one has the balls to say so. That piece of folklore is no more valid than anything else from the CDC. Any studies at all of an actual ‘science’ based distance? Why not 5 feet, or 7 feet? How much more virus is passed at each of those distances? What study justified the shift from distance OR “cloth face covering” to distance AND “cloth face covering”‘ ?
    The CDC is a waste of time and money; the first infrastructure project should be to tear down all of their building.

    1. nobody 2
      April.6.2021 at 1:30 pm

      The New York Times actually ran an article shortly after all this nonsense started about how the whole “social distancing” thing was from a government bureaucrat’s 14 year old daughter’s school science project.

      Also, I notice that there’s no mention about how obsessively disinfecting everything in sight harms people’s immune systems. This is something that actual doctors (the kind who see patients, not the government bureaucrats) have been trying to warn people about all along, and been getting censored for their trouble.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        April.6.2021 at 1:37 pm

        The problem with your theory is that many of the ‘government bureaucrats’ were/are also practicing doctors.

    2. Queen Amalthea
      April.6.2021 at 1:33 pm

      It makes total sense to advise to keep your distance when dealing with a respiratory disease and you have to pick some number (telling people a vague ‘keep your distance’ isn’t very helpful).

  4. Aktenberg78
    April.6.2021 at 1:28 pm

    I used to believe in COVID, but no more. Now it’s clear that it was a scam for the Democrats to transfer trillions to their pet constituents.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.6.2021 at 1:30 pm

      It was neat how the rest of the world bought into the conspiracy, wasn’t it?

      Cuckoo for Coco Puffs.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        April.6.2021 at 1:34 pm

        As the culture war crushes their aspirations and drains their hope, conservatives and Republicans are becoming even more gullible, more disaffected, more desperate.

      2. Aktenberg78
        April.6.2021 at 1:36 pm

        Yes, because our “stimulus” transferred our wealth to the rest of the world.

    2. Brian Thomas
      April.6.2021 at 1:37 pm

      Man, my co-worker’s husband really scammed me good by dying from this scam. Can’t believe Herman Cain turned out to be a Democrat too by playing into the Democrat’s ploy by dying. What a RINO.

      1. Aktenberg78
        April.6.2021 at 1:38 pm

        Was he obese?

        1. jb
          April.6.2021 at 1:52 pm

          Cain seemed like pretty normal weight to me. If you believe this site:

          https://www.celebrityborn.com/biography/herman-cain/17453

          his BMI would have been 26, which is overweight but not obese.

  5. Drue
    April.6.2021 at 1:30 pm

    I always thought it was fairly well known where the six foot rule came from:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wells_curve

    It’s debatable whether six feet is enough, but it’s an easy number to remember and visualize, and better than nothing, so I imagine that’s why it caught on.

  6. TangoDelta
    April.6.2021 at 1:42 pm

    Perhaps the surfaces are too clean. It’s been known that some bacteria produce surfactants that are capable of inactivating certain viruses.

  7. Union of Concerned Socks
    April.6.2021 at 1:47 pm

    When deaths & hospitalizations decline to negligible. Pretty much just like every other contagion ever.

    Should be another month or two in the US.

  8. jb
    April.6.2021 at 1:54 pm

    It is pretty dumb that we’re still cleaning surfaces like crazy. It would be nice if we could stop doing expensive and ineffective things like deep cleaning surfaces, and just stick with cheap but somewhat effective things like mask wearing indoors. But since Orange Man didn’t like wearing masks and did a bad job dealing with the pandemic, we for some reason now have to choose between doing crazy stuff like surface cleaning and wearing masks outside or pretending the pandemic doesn’t exist.

    It’s kind of depressing, really.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      April.6.2021 at 1:58 pm

      I think the surface cleaning is kind of a safety theater and I don’t mean that to be totally pejorative, people kind of need to feel like they have some control and efficacy in scary situations and that kind of thing helps the customers feel safer even if it’s a bit irrational…

    2. Darth Chocolate
      April.6.2021 at 2:16 pm

      Expensive and ineffective things kept my business going, as I was paid well to do expensive and ineffective things.

      But you listen to the CDC, you get what you deserve. Because they told us to do expensive and ineffective things.

      Oh, and wearing masks does nothing except to concentrate any pathogens you may be harboring to levels which can infect you.

      Not to mention the effectiveness of someone with a “mountain man” type of beard which allows all those nasty germs out anyway.

    3. M L
      April.6.2021 at 2:18 pm

      There’s no good evidence that masks help at all, and there is evidence they don’t.

Please to post comments