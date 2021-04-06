SPECIAL Poetry Tuesday!: "Mednyi vsadnik" ("The Bronze Horseman") by Aleksandr Pushkin

This continues my 100-YouTube-subscriber celebration. (As of right now, I have 121 subscribers; my YouTube channel mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Today, I'm reading "Медный всадник" ("The Bronze Horseman") by Aleksandr Pushkin (1799-1837), a "Tale of St. Petersburg" featuring the statute of Peter the Great and the flood of 1824, which was written in 1833 and published after Pushkin's death. This is longer than usual (about 25 minutes), so pull up a comfy chair and get yourself some tea or coffee. (The introduction is contained within about the first six minutes, but you should listen longer—the "hero" of the story is named Eugene!)

You can find my own translation of the introduction of this poem (and some other Pushkin poems) here. Otherwise, the Russian text of the poem is here, you can find a translation of the whole poem here, and you can find more information about other translations here.

If you want another Pushkin poem, check out "Узник" ("Uznik", "The Prisoner" or "The Captive"). My other Russian poem videos are "Лотова жена" ("Lotova zhena", "Lot's wife") by Anna Akhmatova, "Она" ("Ona", "She") by Zinaida Gippius, and "Я мечтою ловил уходящие тени" ("Ia mechtoiu lovil ukhodiashchie teni", "With my dreams I caught the departing shadows") by Konstantin Balmont.

На берегу пустынных волн

Стоял он, дум великих полн,

И вдаль глядел. Пред ним широ́ко

Река неслася; бедный чёлн

По ней стремился одиноко.

По мшистым, топким берегам

Чернели избы здесь и там,

Приют убогого чухонца;

И лес, неведомый лучам

В тумане спрятанного солнца,

Кругом шумел. И думал он:

Отсель грозить мы будем шведу,

Здесь будет город заложён

На зло надменному соседу.

Природой здесь нам суждено

В Европу прорубить окно,

Ногою твёрдой стать при море…. On the deserted, battered shore,

He stood, ambitious dreams in store,

And looked afar. Here, wide and strong,

The river flowed; forlorn and poor,

A lonely rowboat crept along.

Upon the mossy, swampy bank,

He saw small hovels, dark and dank,

The tribesman's shelter in the bog;

And the uncharted woods, whose flank

Was darkened by the sunless fog,

Made rustling noises. And, thought he:

From here, we'll show the Swede our saber;

We'll build a city on the sea,

To better spite our haughty neighbor.

Our destiny is manifest —

To cut a window to the West,

To firmly stand before the ocean.

In time, the flags of every land

Will seek this unfamiliar strand;

We'll feast them here with great commotion.

