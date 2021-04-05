The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 5, 1982
4/5/1982: Justice Abe Fortas dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/5/1982: Justice Abe Fortas dies.
In the name of helping racial minorities, officials are adopting a plan that would boost whites at the expense of Asian Americans.
Plus: The "infrastructure plan" that isn't, the Institute for Justice challenges cash seizures at airports, and more...
The increase in the estimated infection fatality rate is especially large for the oldest age group.
More mixed messages from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Anyone 16 or older and identifying as BIPOC can get a vaccine in Vermont now. Whites under the age of 50 will have to wait a little longer.