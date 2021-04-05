The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #20: Establishment Clause I & Marital Property II

Lemon, Marsh, Weisman & In re Marriage of Graham

First Amendment Class #20: Establishment Clause I

  • Lemon v. Kurtzman (1605-1611) / (880-883)
  • Marsh v. Chambers (1611-1614) / (884-887)
  • James Madison, The Detached Memorandum (1615-1616) / (887-888)
  • Lee v. Weisman (1616-1627) / (888-900)

 

Property I Class #21: Marital Property II

  • Divorce, 437-438
  • In re: Marriage of Graham, 438-443
  • Notes, 443-444
  • Termination of Marriage by Death, 445-446
  • Problems, 446
  • Modern Elective Share, 446-447