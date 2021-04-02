Adam Goldstein's (FIRE) and My S.D. Union-Tribune Op-Ed on the Thomas Smith / USD Law Controversy

The op-ed is here; an excerpt from the opening:

University of San Diego Law School professor Thomas Smith is facing calls for his firing. His offense: a blog post that characterized defenders of China's coronavirus response as "swallowing so much Chinese —- swaddle." His critics are characterizing this as a racial slur, and the law school's dean appears to be agreeing. They are wrong, but worse, this reaction chills the ability to criticize governments around the world….

(As you might gather, the expurgation was the newspaper's, not ours.) There's another op-ed taking a similar view from USD Prof. Kevin Cole, and one on the other side from three San Diego lawyers.